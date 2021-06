MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a teenager died and another person was wounded in a Saturday night shooting in West Mobile. Officers were called to a home on Dawes Road around 10 p.m. after getting reports of shots in the area. When police arrived, they found a large party and 18-year-old Isiah Dickerson suffering from gunshot wounds. Dickerson was later pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.