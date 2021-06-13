Missouri Gov Will Sign Bill That Protects State From Any Biden Gun Grab

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed seven Second Amendment bills Thursday, making Texas the 21st state to legalize open carry of a firearm. “We are on hallowed ground,” Abbott said ahead of signing the measures at the Alamo Hall in San Antonio. “We are gathered today in what is considered to be the cradle of liberty in the Lone Star state,” he said, where people fought and died for Texas independence. The same principle they fought for, he said, applies today.