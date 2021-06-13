Missouri Gov Will Sign Bill That Protects State From Any Biden Gun Grab
If President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats end up getting gun control legislation passed and signed, don’t expect law enforcement in Missouri to enforce it. On Thursday, Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he would sign the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” a piece of legislation state conservatives have been pushing for almost a decade, according to the Kansas City Star. The Biden administration’s renewed push for gun control laws renewed interest in the bill, which passed the state Senate by a 24-10 vote and the state House of Representatives by a 110-43 vote.zonenews-24.com