Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Gov Will Sign Bill That Protects State From Any Biden Gun Grab

zonenews-24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats end up getting gun control legislation passed and signed, don’t expect law enforcement in Missouri to enforce it. On Thursday, Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he would sign the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” a piece of legislation state conservatives have been pushing for almost a decade, according to the Kansas City Star. The Biden administration’s renewed push for gun control laws renewed interest in the bill, which passed the state Senate by a 24-10 vote and the state House of Representatives by a 110-43 vote.

zonenews-24.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Eric Burlison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Executive Orders#Democrats#The Kansas City Star#Senate#House Of Representatives#Republicans#Gop#The White House#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Missouri StateKOCO

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs bill banning vaccine passports

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday he signed House Bill 271 into law, establishing what he said creates "greater accountability for local leaders when imposing public health orders." The law also prohibits local COVID-19 vaccine passports. "This legislation I am signing today requires local leaders to be more transparent in...
Missouri Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

MO Gov. Parson signs bill nullifying federal gun laws in the state

On Monday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 85, allowing state gun laws to overrule federal gun laws and making law enforcement liable if an officer violates an Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms. “HB 85 puts those in Washington D.C. on notice that here...
Missouri StateLawrence County Record

Six bills signed into law thus far from Missouri legislative session

Gov. Parson’s actions pending on other legislation. Six pieces of legislation deemed truly agreed and passed in the Missouri State Legislature have been signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson so far in this year’s legislative session. One of the more extensive pieces of legislation is House Bill 429, which...
Posted by
Missouri Independent

Governor signs bill ending Missouri’s designation as last state without a PDMP

With the swipe of a pen Monday, Missouri will soon become the last state in the nation to establish a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. After nearly a decade of failed attempts, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63, sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, into law. The bill establishes a system that allows physicians […] The post Governor signs bill ending Missouri’s designation as last state without a PDMP appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

The undying myth of GOP ‘obstructionism’

The media have spent the Joe Biden presidency thus far pressuring moderate Democrats to join the left’s efforts to destroy the filibuster. One way they do this is by cobbling together revisionist histories that cast Republicans as uniquely obstructionist and undemocratic. CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood lays out that...
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Abbott signs 7 laws to protect Second Amendment rights in the Lone Star State

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed seven Second Amendment bills Thursday, making Texas the 21st state to legalize open carry of a firearm. “We are on hallowed ground,” Abbott said ahead of signing the measures at the Alamo Hall in San Antonio. “We are gathered today in what is considered to be the cradle of liberty in the Lone Star state,” he said, where people fought and died for Texas independence. The same principle they fought for, he said, applies today.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Republicans dig in and prepare to sink Democrats’ voting rights bill

Senate Republicans are preparing to unanimously block Democrats’ marquee election reform legislation, in a move that sets the stage for a bitter showdown over the future of voting rights across America and the survival of the filibuster rule. The Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a dozen top lieutenants said...
klpw.com

Parson To Sign Gun Rights Bill

Governor Parson is set to sign a controversial gun rights bill this weekend. The measure, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, will ban Missouri Police from enforcing federal gun laws that regulate weapons registration, tracking and possession of firearms by some domestic violence offenders. The governor will sign the bill tomorrow at Frontier Justice, a Lee's Summit shooting range.
ktoo.org

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs bill protecting Unangax̂ cemetery in Funter Bay

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill into law protecting the Unangax̂ cemetery in Funter Bay on Tuesday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Martin Stepetin has been advocating to protect the Funter Bay cemetery since 2014. “We’ve seen, so many times, all throughout our country, where our sacred grounds have...
kadn.com

Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session. ACT 52—SB 5 Excludes amounts deposited into certain education savings accounts for tuition expenses for elementary and secondary schools from state income tax. ACT 53—SB 6 Exempts...