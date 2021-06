As we prepare for NCIS season 19, what is the future going to hold for Sean Murray as Timothy McGee? As you would imagine, there is a lot to talk through here!. At the center of McGee’s stories will have to be about Gibbs. Is he coming back to the team? So much of Tim’s story is dependent on what happens with his one-time boss out in the field, and addressing this will have to be paramount for whatever comes next.