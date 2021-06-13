President Trump Delivers Electrifying Speech At Mike Lindell’s Frank Free Speech Rally In WI [VIDEO]
In a free speech rally at New Richmond in Wisconsin earlier today, many prominent speakers in the conservative movement gave tremendous speeches to a hungry crowd. But the highlight of the free speech rally was undoubtedly when President Trump gave a live virtual address bashing the Biden regime for its wanton dereliction at the southern border and consequently national security, the paramount priority of any official Commander-in-Chief.zonenews-24.com