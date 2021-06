Joyce Park is the destination for the Washington baseball and softball teams tonight when they battle Keokuk for a Southeast Conference doubleheader. The Demon baseball team sits at 3-4 and tries to rebound from 8-5 and 15-1 losses to Burlington on Monday. Jacob Miller was a bright spot in game one with a 2-for-4 and three RBI performance. Reece Mayer threw five innings giving up seven runs on six hits. The team had just two hits in the nightcap with Lucas Kroll recording a double. Keokuk is 1-7 after 10-0 and 21-2 losses to Fort Madison on Monday. Jordan Sisk is 6-for-8 with two RBI.