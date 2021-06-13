After struggling in the playoffs in 2020 and 2019, Tobias Harris is stepping up this year for the 76ers

Harris registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Hawks. Harris was one of four Philadelphia starters that scored at least 17 points, and he also led the team in the rebounding department. The power forward has recorded three double-doubles over his last four playoff appearances and has grabbed at least nine boards in five straight contests, so he's doing more than just emerging as a reliable second scorer for the Sixers behind Joel Embiid. His two-way contributions have been a reliable source of production for both the Sixers and fantasy managers alike.