After struggling in the playoffs in 2020 and 2019, Tobias Harris is stepping up this year for the 76ers

By Tom Moore
Allentown Morning Call
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobias Harris has turned into the reliable No. 2 playoff scorer that the 76ers desperately needed. In the Sixers’ eight playoff games this spring, six of which they’ve won, Harris is averaging 23.6 points and has tallied at least 19 each time. He’s shooting .538 from the field and .370 from 3-point range even with an 8-for-24 outing in a Game 4 first-round loss to the Wizards. He’s also averaging 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers for a solid assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.4.

www.mcall.com
