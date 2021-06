In Their Words: “Our song ‘Fading’ was sparked by the sound of those first two chords against each other. There is a sweetness, coupled with a kind of foreboding feeling. Relationships have a kind of inevitable gravity to them, and this song deals with the moment where you take the plunge. You have to lose yourself a little, and it is mysterious and kind of frightening. Sasha and I tried to capture that moment musically, and the great nonagenarian Dean of American Folk Music, David Amram, is on flute. The sonority of the steel guitar, David’s flute, and a real vintage Mellotron tape-based sampler is one of my favorite textures on the album – a little vintage futurism, you could say.” — Justin Poindexter, Our Band.