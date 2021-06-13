Watch Alabama linebackers put in major offseason speed work with Matt Rhea

A lot of people in the Houston football area thought the Texans had one of the worst, if not the worst offseason in the NFL. They didn’t have their own first or second round selection, taking place at #3 and #35 overall. Because of the Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations, they were unable to trade him before the draft, forcing him to stay on the roster for another season, and delaying the rebuild. Is this a rebuilding? No one knows. There was a schism between the future and the now. The Texans didn’t sign young players for the future, they signed a litany of veteran free agents to one year contracts, they restructured contracts increasing their cap space for this season, lowering their cap space for future seasons, and they traded draft picks for third round quarterbacks who was immediately released, Marcus Cannon, and to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft.