Watch Alabama linebackers put in major offseason speed work with Matt Rhea
Nick Saban wanted the real deal for strength and conditioning after parting ways from Scott Cochran. The University of Alabama hired David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea from Indiana University in March of 2020. Since the move, Crimson Tide fans have noticed a rise in the strength program. Alabama did not suffer from soft tissue injuries, and the team would capture a national championship. The tandem now has a full offseason to work with players, and Rhea is making sure one positional unit is faster than ever. Each linebacker that comes to Alabama will be compared to someone from the 2016 team.tdalabamamag.com