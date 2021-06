After more than a year of avoiding social scenarios, summer gatherings are the perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and family over tasty cocktails and candlelight. The favorable weather (along with lifted social restrictions) offer the perfect platform to invite those with whom you haven't been able to spend time to all gather in one place. As a hostess, it's easy to subvert a lovely get-together into a cause for stress in lieu of celebration, though. Worrying over the placement of centerpieces, the perfect floral arrangement, or an interesting guest list is all too easy and overshadows the raison d'être: to enjoy one another's company.