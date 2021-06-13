Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi man killed, found shot on porch; victim’s brother questioned, but released

By Daily Leader Staff
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0aTBBClA00

A Lincoln County man is dead as the result of a weekend shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an altercation at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning at 1564 Hilltop Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the porch who had suffered a gunshot wound to the body, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall.

The man was identified as Dustin Durr, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, Billy Durr, was taken in and interviewed by investigators.

Two witnesses were also interviewed.

Billy Durr was released after questioning, Hall said.

The matter remains under investigation.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Lincoln County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Claiborne County, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Teenage girl reportedly stabbed boy to death in basketball game dispute. Mother, aunt could have stopped child, but didn’t, officers say

A Mississippi teen, her mother and her aunt have been charged with murder after the teenager reportedly stabbed to death another teen in a dispute over a basketball game. The mother and the aunt were charged with murder after officers said the adults had an opportunity to stop the teen and chose not to do anything about it.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Shootout in Mississippi hotel parking lot leads to arrest of two women

Two women are in custody following a Thursday morning call of shots fired at the Deluxe Inn Hotel, located at 2751 North Frontage Road. Upon arrival, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department spoke with Anana Nicole Haymer, 19 of Vicksburg, who stated she was in her room at the hotel when she heard a loud knocking sound. Haymer stated she looked out her window and noticed Lajessica Re’sha Miller, 34 of Vicksburg, damaging her vehicle.
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi dentist killed when tractor rolls over on hill

A Mississippi dentist was killed Saturday morning when the tractor he was riding on rolled down a hill and on top of him. Adams County Coroner James Lee said at about 11:30 a.m., Dr. Craig Bradford, a pediatric dentist who has practiced for many years in Natchez, was cutting brush on a farm on Foster Mound Road.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Doctor accused of running pill mill in Mississippi pleads to misdemeanor

A pain management doctor in Mississippi accused of running a pill mill pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge in the case. Robert Weimer, 74, of Stephenville, Texas, was charged through a bill of information with one count of distribution of the painkiller oxycodone. Weimer entered the guilty plea in federal court in Gulfport. Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced him to three years probation and ordered him to pay $9,500 in fines, news outlets reported.