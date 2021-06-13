Xbox conference was better than the disaster of last year. Some solid games I'm interested in, specifically Replaced being the best looking thing in the entire show. I'll wait to see if it releases on PlayStation first of course.

E3, annual video game fair, is a big wave of news and trailers for upcoming games. It may be virtual this year due to the pandemic, but we are seeing more game sales than ever in the wake of these announcements. Microsoft has its own Offers have been unlocked sale, Sony has discounts on popular titles and, this month, is likely to see the annual Steam Summer Sale. This is a great time to decorate your toy library and spend the summer indoors as the temperature rises.