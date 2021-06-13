Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy World Premiere Trailer

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch 2020, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss our most anticipated next-gen games. While Halo Infinite and Horizon: Forbidden West are out of the running, some huge games are coming exclusively to next-gen, like Starfield, Avowed, Marvel's Wolverine, and more! We'll also dive into some of the latest delays out of CD Projekt Red and poll results!
Comments / 0