CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy World Premiere Trailer

IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleBe a hero with Star Lord and the rest of the Guardians...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Marvels’ Director Nia DaCosta on Why Thanos’ Snap Was “All” Captain America’s Fault

Nia DaCosta has chosen a side in the debate about which Avenger’s decision ultimately led to Thanos’ success — and her finger is pointed directly at Captain America. In a recent interview with Roxane Gay for Inverse, the Marvels director discussed the nature of (and connection between) unwilling martyrs in both her recent horror film Candyman and within the superhero genre. While DaCosta argues that the unwilling martyr that is Candyman is a hero, “especially in the way we shifted his lore a bit in my film,” she sees Captain America’s role in Thanos’ mission as more along the lines of...
MOVIES
otakustudy.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Receives Music Video for ‘Zero to Hero’, Full Licensed Tracklist

As we get closer to the release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and GeForce Now – Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montreal have shared a new ’80s style music video’ to celebrate the official release of “Zero to Hero”, the second single from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Band. Both of the group’s singles are also featured on the official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Playlist, which has also been released today.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Star Lord#Square Enix
Variety

‘Uncharted’ Trailer: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Bring the Adventure Video Game to the Big Screen

The first trailer for “Uncharted,” a film adaptation of the hit Playstation video game franchise from Naughty Dog, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has arrived, with the duo globetrotting and searching for treasure. “Uncharted” is directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a script penned by “Iron Man” duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins, based off of a screen story by Judkins. Holland plays Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who is accompanied by Wahlberg’s Sully and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, who may have a spark with Drake. Holland recently spoke with British GQ about the challenges of playing the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yo Aprendi USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. The Yo Aprendi USB Song is located in the town of Maldito, in the very South-Eastern corner of El Este. Here, look for the lake and head for the small house on stilts. Climb the ladder into the house and it'll be on the metal table on your right.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Launch Trailer

The latest game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, Houses of Ashes, is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the unsettling launch trailer for the horror game. The story of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes takes place in Iraq, circa 2003. In the shadows of the Zagros mountains, Special Forces are hunting for weapons of mass destruction when they are attacked. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, the game's protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. The story follows the five members of the cast as they are compelled to team up with their enemies from the world above to survive the monsters from the world below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

We Finally Know What the GTA Trilogy Remasters Look Like - IGN Daily Fix

Happy Friday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released digitally on November 11, with physical releases to follow on December 7. The news comes alongside a first look at the updated versions of the three classic games. The Trilogy costs $59.99 USD / £54.99. Sony has announced a State of Play broadcast for Wednesday, October 27. The show will be around 20 minutes long, and will focus on "upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4". The showcase will begin at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (that's October 28 at 8am AEDT). The show will include new looks at games we've already heard about, and "a few reveals from our partners around the world." Amazon has announced that it will be taking measures to ban players who recently exploited a glitch in New World's 1.0.3 update, which brought server transfers to the game. As reported by PCGamer, the "gold dupe" glitch allowed players to duplicate gold and items. How it works is that if players sent gold to another player and logged off and then logged back in again, the gold they traded beforehand would still be in their inventory. Of course, word of this glitch spread quickly. Amazon addressed the glitch in a statement and said that "players found deliberately using this condition to gain advantage will be banned for exploiting. We will also remove items or gold received where appropriate." Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Backbone - Consoles Release Date Trailer

Backbone is heading to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 28, 2021. Watch the trailer for another look at this post-noir narrative detective adventure game that's also available now on PC. In Backbone, players become raccoon private eye Howard Lotor as he explores a dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals, uncovering a deeply personal story of change and transformation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Space Crew: Legendary Edition - Launch Trailer

Space Crew: Legendary Edition, featuring the new android ambush campaign, along with away missions, and more, is available now for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Take on a new android threat, deadly away teams missions, and recruit Legendary crew with this free Legendary Edition expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SMITE x Transformers Battle Pass - Reveal Trailer

A Transformers crossover event is coming to Smite, the free-to-play action MOBA, in November. Check out the battle pass trailer for a look at what to expect including Starscream Jing Wei, Megatron Ra, and Optimus Prime Geb. The Smite x Transformers battle pass arrives on November 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Our Most Anticipated Actual Next-Gen Exclusives - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch 2020, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we discuss our most anticipated next-gen games. While Halo Infinite and Horizon: Forbidden West are out of the running, some huge games are coming exclusively to next-gen, like Starfield, Avowed, Marvel's Wolverine, and more! We'll also dive into some of the latest delays out of CD Projekt Red and poll results!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed to 2022

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed, because the game "needs a little more time for fine tuning." Originally scheduled for December 3 on Nintendo Switch, the delay pushes the game to an unspecified date in spring 2022. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a re-release of the original...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough Part 32 - The Summoning - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

SPOILER ALERT: Big plot points starting at 22:51. This is part 32 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen and the others leave the Forbidden Zone and decide to travel to Rena for their next steps, but something unexpected takes control of their starship before they can arrive. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: The Forbidden Zone 01:39 - Gameplay Location: Maintenance Passageway 04:03 - Cutscene: Keeping the Peace 07:08 - Cutscene: Dohalim's Address 09:10 - Cutscene: A New Dawn 13:17 - Skit: One's Own Master 14:57 - Skit: Wiping the Slate 15:52 - Skit: Leaving the Nest 17:42 - Gameplay Location: Lenegis - Civilian Park Zone 19:43 - Cutscene: Off To Rena 22:02 - Cutscene: That's Bad, Right? 22:51 - Animated Cutscene: A Sweeping View 24:22 - Cutscene: The Flower of Oblivion 26:55 - Cutscene: Where Are We? 28:01 - Skit: Out of Reach 29:59 - Skit: Lightening the Mood 30:59 - Cutscene: Rena's Secret 32:03 - Skit: Keeping Calm 33:01 - Gameplay Location: ??? 33:42 - Cutscene: Their True Form 36:39 - Cutscene: Answering Questions 43:40 - Cutscene: It's All About Astral Energy 45:20 - Gameplay Location: Daeq Faezol 45:57 - Cutscene: The Others 47:12 - Cutscene: Things Are Going Just Fine 50:29 - Cutscene: About the Helganquil 54:04 - Cutscene: Failed Plans 56:55 - Cutscene: A World Turned Upside-Down 59:10 - Skit: Finding One's Footing For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

IGN Prime Sweepstakes: Enter to Win Resident Evil Village Prizes

IGN Prime has partnered with Capcom for an exclusive sweepstakes to celebrate their contemporary classic Resident Evil Village just in time for Halloween. We have the amazing Village Collector's Edition to give away as well as statues and more! Details and info on how to enter are below!. Enter HERE...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Vampyr - Enhanced Graphics Update Trailer

Vampyr, the narrative-driven action RPG, receives a free upgrade to its graphics on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 PRO, and Xbox Series X/S. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the free upgrade, available now. With the free upgrade, players will be able to enjoy the game in 60FPS and 1440p on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. 1440p will also be available on PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy