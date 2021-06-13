Life Is Strange: True Colors Devs Say Series Legacy of Diversity Is Both Expectation and Freedom - E3 2021

Long after I've reached the close of the Life is Strange: True Colors Wavelengths DLC, I can't stop thinking about just how well it wraps up Steph Gingrich's story and brings everything so full circle. All of the Life is Strange games take place in the same universe, and as a character that we first meet in Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Steph is our direct link back to the characters and the events of the first game. With True Colors focusing on the story of Alex, we don't really get to explore Steph's connections to Arcadia Bay, or how her history has shaped her as a person. By taking up the role of Steph in Wavelengths, we really get to delve into her past experiences and gain some closure on the conclusion of the original Life is Strange from a new perspective.

