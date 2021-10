Even though prequels are a very popular concept in films, games, and TV, it’s strange how it’s possible to enjoy something when you know the ending in advance. It sometimes feels like you just filling in the spaces, like how Anakin became Darth Vadar or how Master Chief became the last spartan in Halo: Reach. The Life is Strange series is no stranger to prequels, with Before the Storm set before the events of series one. Here, with True Colors’ Wavelength content, it’s the character of Steph who is once again the focus, giving us the chance to fill in the gaps from when she left Arcadia Bay for Haven Springs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO