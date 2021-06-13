Black Panther Will Come to Marvel's Avengers This Summer - E3 2021

Humanity loves a good pile-on, and Marvel’s Avengers has become the whipping boy of the games industry this past year. The co-op brawler – which was above average at best, let’s be real – has attracted ire for all sorts of reasons, from its console exclusive Spider-Man money hat through to its pricey cosmetic costumes. One thing that developer Crystal Dynamics did promise, however, is that it’d restrict microtransactions to outfits – so it’s perhaps no surprise that the community is aggrieved by the addition of paid XP boosters and resources.
