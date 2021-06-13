Black Panther Will Come to Marvel's Avengers This Summer - E3 2021

Marvel’s Avengers has recently acquired some new microtransactions, and these seem to fly in the face of what Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix stated to fans prior to the game’s release. Before Marvel’s Avengers was released, Crystal Dynamics stated that all microtransactions would be for aesthetics only, but now the store has been stocked with XP boost content that can be bought by using real world cash. Below, you can see the statement from 28th August 2020, where the cosmetic only approach for microtransactions was explicitly made.

