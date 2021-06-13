‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is more 'Deus Ex' than 'Avengers'

After so much waiting, James Gunn finally confirmed that the pre-production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 began. Great news for those fans who are eager to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After so much waiting, considering that the script has been written for years, the film has finally entered its pre-production phase. This news was given by James Gunn himself, director of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through Twitter, the filmmaker revealed that he has already begun to do the storyboarding of the third part of the saga.