Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is more 'Deus Ex' than 'Avengers'

By A. Souppouris
Engadget
 7 days ago

Square Enix spent an awful lot of time and money to make Marvel’s Avengers, and nine months later, its AAA game-as-a-service still doesn’t seem to be paying off. Avengers was just the beginning, though: This is a “multi-year, multi-game” deal, and the next SE-Marvel title, Guardians of the Galaxy, has just been announced for an October 26th release. This time Eidos-Montréal is taking the reins and leading the partnership in a very different direction. Prior to the game’s E3 unveiling today, Eidos gave journalists an extended hands-off look at Guardians, and elaborated on its aims for the game.

www.engadget.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Pat Benatar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Deus Ex#Xbox One#Marvel S Avengers#Aaa#Se Marvel#Crystal Dynamics#Dlc#Star Lord#Square Enix#Mcu#Viking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
Related
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Square Enix’s E3 event will feature new game from Deus Ex studio

Do you dare to dream? Square Enix announced that their E3 conference, Square Enix Presents, would take place on June 13th at 8:15pm BST/3:15pm EST/12:15pm PST. Alongside an update on Platinum Games Babylon’s Fall and more on Life Is Strange: True Colors and the next Marvel’s Avengers expansion, we can expect the “world premioere of a new game” from Eidos Montreal.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything we know about the Guardians of the Galaxy game

During the Square Enix Presents showcase at E3 2021, we got an extended look at Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy, which is due to release later this year. Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game is set to release on October 26, 2021. Below is the official descriptions:. "Guaridan's...
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy: Drax Creator Believes Dave Bautista is Replaceable

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has come out on several occasions to express his gratitude for the life-changing opportunity Marvel Studios has bestowed upon him but it's quite evident that the wrestler-turned-actor is growing increasingly unhappy with his position in the franchise. Just last month, Bautista shocked everyone when he claimed that his MCU tenure will be over after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, seemingly giving away the fate of his character.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Pre-production of the film began

After so much waiting, James Gunn finally confirmed that the pre-production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 began. Great news for those fans who are eager to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After so much waiting, considering that the script has been written for years, the film has finally entered its pre-production phase. This news was given by James Gunn himself, director of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through Twitter, the filmmaker revealed that he has already begun to do the storyboarding of the third part of the saga.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Best Guardians of the Galaxy comic book stories of all time

Thanks in large part to their popularity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, cosmic superheroes the Guardians of the Galaxy have become household names - to the point where reports have surfaced that the team is getting their own video game. While we'll have to wait to learn any details about...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Fans Want More Galaxy’s Edge Entertainment After Visiting Avengers Campus

Since the opening of Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure last week, Disney fans have been raving over the interactions and entertainment of this new Marvel super hero-inspired land. With Marvel super heroes in every corner, Spider-Man soaring over buildings, training with the Dora Milaje, a stunt show featuring Black...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Here We Make Our Stand’ review

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Here We Make Our Stand is about loss. It’s about how we lose people, how we deal with losing people, and how to come back from loss. It’s about how you can keep on going — to live rather than simply be alive, in a world where you’re the only one left. It’s about loss on a societal level, on a familial level, on an individual level – it’s a book about people having a really bad day, and then keeping on going.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Guardians of the Galaxy reveals single-player adventure-

Guardian of the galaxy Eidos-A new single-player adventure developed by Montréal. Between Square Enix Presents Showcase, Guardian of the galaxy By clarifying, I was able to see the gameplay.The game doesn’t play in the same universe as the Marvel movie, but the characters look better than the characters in Marvel Avengers did.
Video Gamescelebritypage.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Announced for Fall 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest Marvel comic to transition into the gaming world. Will it live up to the movies and comics that it originates from or be torn apart by the gaming world?. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a new single-player narrative-driven game set to be...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Preview: It’s The Final Countdown!

The rumours were true: Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest from Eidos Montreal, and it’s coming in late October of this year. Ahead of its official E3 2021 reveal, Stevivor was able to sit down with Mary DeMarle (Executive Narrative Director) and Olivier Proulx (Game Director) in order to get an in-depth look at the title.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

All confirmed songs in the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy music list

As part of the first Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer and gameplay reveal at the Square Enix E3 Showcase, developer Eidos Montreal used three popular ’80s songs — one main one over the trailer, another a brief snippet over the ship flying, and another playing when Peter Quill activates his special Walkman ability. Here are those songs:
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Will Launch for Nintendo Switch as Well

UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that the game’s Switch launch will be a cloud-exclusive release. At their recent E3 2021 presentation, Square Enix announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single player narrative driven third person action-adventure game, developed by Eidos Montreal. Originally announced for PC and current- and last-gen consoles, it’s now been confirmed, surprisingly enough that it’ll see a day and date launch on the Nintendo Switch as well.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 3.6GHz / AMD FX-6120. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. System Memory: 16 GB RAM. Storage: 110...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deepfake Adds Chris Pratt to the Game

In case you missed it, it was announced this past weekend that Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal will release Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a new video game that is exactly what it says on the tin, later this year, and it features new versions of iconic characters Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, among others. Notably, these are characters that have absolutely benefited from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, so it should not be surprising that someone has already made a deepfake video that inserts Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movies, into the video game.