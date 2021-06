You no longer need an appointment to visit the library. Come Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. (Wednesday afternoons are for the parking lot pop-up library!) Tuesday to Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for seniors. You can browse most of the stacks as well as the Round Room. The Children’s Room remains closed, but we will have plenty of children’s items upstairs. Please limit your visit to 45 minutes. You will still need to wear a mask, and you will still need to make an appointment for computer use. We are continuing to offer curbside pickup.