Weekly COVID-10 hospitalizations fall

By Jim Redden
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 10 days ago

Fewer Oregonians are being hospitalized with the virus as the state is preparing to lift all restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nzxD_0aTBAXwY00

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are falling in Oregon as Gov. Kate Brown gets closer to eliminating virtually all restrictions.

Brown has said she will eliminate county-by-county risk levels and mask mandates when 70% of adults in state receive at least one vaccinations. She has said that could happen as soon as June 21.

In the meantime, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday that hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 fell by 22.4% from the previous week. According to the June 13 announcement, the peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days was 206.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 163 on Sunday, which is three more than Saturday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Saturday.

In addition, the health authority reported just 167 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, raises the number of Oregonians who have contract COVID-19 to 205,029.

One additional death was also reporting, increasing the state toll to 2,730. The victim was a 58-year-old Multnomah County man with no known prior medical conditions.

The health authority also said that to date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).

The Oregon Health Authority reported just 167 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, showing a continued downward trend in infections.

To date, 205,029 Oregonians have contracted COVID-19.

The virus' death toll in Oregon increased to 2,730 after one more casualty was added Sunday as well — a 58-year-old Multnomah County man with no known prior medical conditions.

OHA said 15,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered is now 17,498 per day.

Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 fell by 22.4% from the previous week, according to OHA.

The new confirmed/ presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).

