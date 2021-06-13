View from Denmark: Eriksen is one of us and that’s why it hurt so much
I still remember it clearly. Seeing this small-ish boy for the first time. He came walking down the stairs in a hotel lobby in Greece. It was in February 2009. As a football reporter at the newspaper Jyllands-Posten I followed the national team on away games and had travelled to Athens, where Denmark were to play a friendly against Greece. The game in itself did not matter that much, so I had time to do other work.www.theguardian.com