Bicycle race team to raise money for mental health

Florida State|Posted byCBS News
1 dead after Florida pride parade participant accidentally drives through crowd
One person has died and one other was hospitalized after the driver of a truck ran into the crowd at a pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office. The accident occurred just prior to the start of the parade, leading to its cancellation.
POTUS|Posted byABC News
Bidens announce their German shepherd, Champ, has died
The White House will be a little quieter when the Bidens return to Washington, D.C., after the passing of their beloved German shepherd, Champ Biden.
World|Posted byFox News
US student, ex-Marine found dead in Russia after cryptic text: ‘I hope I’m not being abducted’
A female former U.S. Marine has turned up dead in Russia after catching a ride with a stranger and nervously texting her mom, "I hope I’m not being abducted,’’ according to reports. The body of Catherine Serou, a 34-year-old law student and veteran from California, was found Saturday morning in...
POTUS|NBC News
Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote
Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Alabama State|Posted byCNN
A Tennessee father, his infant daughter and eight other children were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on an Alabama highway
(CNN) — A Tennessee father and his infant daughter were among 10 people -- nine of whom were children -- killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on an Alabama highway this weekend. Cody Fox, 29, of New Hope, Tennessee, and his nine-month-old daughter were identified in a press release issued...
Eden, NC|Posted byCBS News
Body of 4th tuber found, 1 still missing after group floats over North Carolina dam
Eden, North Carolina — The body of a fourth tuber has been found in a North Carolina river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam, local officials said Sunday. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that the...
Travel|Posted byCNN
US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico
(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...
Oakland, CA|Posted byABC News
1 killed and 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought
Authorities say a 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded.
Aerospace & Defense|Posted byABC News
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights amid staffing, maintenance issues
Hundreds of American Airlines flights have been canceled this weekend and Monday because of significant staffing and maintenance issues.
Idaho State|Posted byThe Hill
Rancher who led armed occupation of federal refuge announces run for Idaho governor
Ammon Bundy, a leader of the 2016 armed occupation at a federal refuge, has announced his candidacy for governor of Idaho. Bundy, in a video posted on Saturday, said he is running for governor because he is “sick and tired of all of this political garbage just like you are.”