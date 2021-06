PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Alexander Zverev in five sets at the French Open. The fifth-seeded Tsitsipas took a big lead in their semifinal and let it all slip away before pulling out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory Friday. Tsitsipas entered the match with an 0-3 record in major semifinals. The 22-year-old from Greece is now the youngest men's finalist at Roland Garros since Rafael Nadal won the tournament in 2008. Tsitsipas will face 13-time champion Nadal or top-seeded Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Nadal and Djokovic meet for the 58th time in Friday's second semifinal.