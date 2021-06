Sunday turned into quite the day for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker. Baker, who took part in the past several weeks of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and suggested to the South Florida media during a Friday press availability that he and the Dolphins had not had any conversations towards a contract extension, ended up signing a deal after all. A big one, too — Baker has inked a 3-year contract extension worth up to $39M over the course of the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons in Miami.