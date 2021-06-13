Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Islamist Party Makes Early Victory Claim in Algeria Election

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A moderate Islamist party claimed victory Sunday in Algeria's legislative election even though results were not expected for several more days. Less than 24 hours after polls closed in the North African country, the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society said the party “leads results in the majority of wilayas (regions) and overseas.” Party chief Abderrazak Makri also denounced alleged fraud attempts "to change the results.”

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Islamists#Legislature#Ap#North African#Wilayas#Party#Tebboune#Algerian#Fln#Rnd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential Electionteletrader.com

Pashinyan claims victory in Armenian parliamentary elections

The political party of Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan (pictured), has won the parliamentary elections in the country, the prime minister stated, calling the results "the victory of the people." Pashinyan's party defeated former President Robert Kocharyan's political bloc in a vote with a 49.5% turnout. Kocharyan describing the...
Worldstratfor.com

Algeria’s First Post-Bouteflika Ballot Leaves His Party in Power

The victory of Algeria’s biggest and longest-ruling party in the June 12 parliamentary election will allow for some policy continuity. But it will also further frustrate the many Algerians who’ve sought deeper political change since the 2019 ousting of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, portending more protests and unrest. On June 15, the head of Algeria’s electoral authority announced that the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party had won 105 seats in parliament, the most of any party, followed by the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP)’s 64 seats, the Democratic National Rally (RND)’s 57 seats, the Moustakbal Front (FM)’s 48 seats and the El Bina Movement’s 40 seats. The coalition-building process will begin once results are certified, likely by June 23, to form a coalition that can pull together a majority of 204 seats....
Presidential Electioncrossroadstoday.com

Oldest party wins most seats in voting for ‘new Algeria’

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s oldest party, previously thought to be on the wane, won the largest number of seats in weekend legislative elections, the country’s electoral authority announced Tuesday. The National Liberation Front, or FLN, secured 105 of 407 parliamentary seats, according to the provisional results. Independent candidates, including...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Algeria's FLN remains biggest party after election

ALGIERS, June 15 (Reuters) - Algeria's FLN, long the country's biggest political party, won the most seats in Saturday's parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said on Tuesday. Fewer than a third of registered voters took part in the election, which the long dominant establishment had seen as...
Worldwkzo.com

Algeria’s FLN wins most seats in parliament, election authority says

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s FLN, long the country’s biggest political party, won the most seats in Saturday’s parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said on Tuesday. However, its 105 seats were far short of the 204 needed to secure a majority in the 407-seat parliament, with the Islamist...
Presidential ElectionBrookings Institution

Algeria’s upcoming election will not instigate meaningful change

On June 12, a snap election will be held in Algeria to elect 407 members to the People’s General Assembly, the lower house of the country’s parliament. The vote was initially scheduled to take place in 2022, but President Abdelmadjid Tabboune moved the election date forward in response to ongoing anti-government protests in the country.
Presidential Electiongreekherald.com

Algeria awaits results after voters snub election

Algeria on Sunday awaited the results of a parliamentary election boycotted by the long-running Hirak protest movement and marked by widespread abstention. Turnout was just 30.2 percent, electoral commission chief Mohamed Chorfi announced after Saturday's vote - the lowest in a legislative poll at least 20 years. He said the...
Presidential Electionqatar-tribune.com

Algeria holds elections marred by calls for boycott

Algerians were voting on Saturday in early parliamentary elections amid calls for a boycott from the opposition. In February, incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dissolved the legislature that was elected in 2017 and had a mandate until 2022. The legislature was elected under the rule of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced...
WorldVoice of America

Algeria Holds First Parliamentary Elections Since Popular Revolt in 2019

CAIRO - Commentators reported low turnout Saturday in parts of Algeria, which was holding its first parliamentary elections since a 2019 popular uprising swept away veteran President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika. Some political parties called on voters to boycott the election, while the government urged them to "fulfill their electoral duty."
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Algeria election gets low turnout amid opposition boycott

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerians voted for a new parliament Saturday in an election with a majority of novice independent candidates running under new rules meant to erase political corruption and open the way to a “new Algeria.” But the turnout was dismal for the first legislative election since the gas-rich North African nation’s longtime president was forced to resign two years ago.
WorldInternational Business Times

Algeria Elects Parliament Amid 'Repression' Of Protest Movement

Algeria voted Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by a crackdown on a long-running protest movement that campaigned for a mass boycott. Pro-government parties had urged a big turnout for the "crucial vote" hoping to restore stability after two years of turmoil since the ouster of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika under pressure from the protests.
Worldlatestnewspost.com

Algeria holds parliamentary elections amid heavy security deployment

Algiers (Algeria), 12/06/2021.- An Algerian man casts his ballot during parliamentary election at a polling station in Algiers, Algeria, 12 June 2021. Algeria is holding legislative elections of 2021 to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People’s National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term. Initially expected for 2022, the elections are being held early in the context of a revision of the Constitution carried out by referendum in November 2020. (Elecciones, Argel) EFE/EPA/STRINGER.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Algeria election: Voting under way in parliamentary poll

Algeria is holding a parliamentary election that is being boycotted by an influential protest movement and regarded by many with scepticism. Political instability, a sharp drop in oil revenue plus the coronavirus pandemic have hampered many of the reforms promised by the government which took over after mass protests forced the president to step down in 2019.
Presidential ElectionMiami Herald

Armenian PM’s party far ahead in early election results

Early results in Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections show the party of the acting prime minister far ahead of rivals. The country’s elections commission said Sunday that with votes counted from about 8% of Armenia’s 2008 precincts, Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party had nearly 62% of the vote with former president Robert Kocharyan’s party in a distant second place with 18%. One other party hovered near the 5% threshold to get seats in parliament.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Chesham and Amersham by-election: Lib Dems overturn huge Tory majority to claim historic victory

The Lib Dems have overturned a large Tory majority to win the Chesham and Amersham by-election, claiming a seat that had been a Conservative stronghold for decades.The result sees Lib Dem Sarah Green become the country’s newest MP, taking 56.7 per cent of the vote to secure a majority of 8,028 over the second-placed Tories.The Lib Dem victory “sends a shockwave through British politics”, said the party’s leader Ed Davey, exposing the potential fragility of Boris Johnson’s party in the “Blue Wall” of southern England.The contest was triggered by the death of former minister Dame Cheryl Gillan, who won...