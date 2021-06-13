Islamist Party Makes Early Victory Claim in Algeria Election

The victory of Algeria’s biggest and longest-ruling party in the June 12 parliamentary election will allow for some policy continuity. But it will also further frustrate the many Algerians who’ve sought deeper political change since the 2019 ousting of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, portending more protests and unrest. On June 15, the head of Algeria’s electoral authority announced that the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party had won 105 seats in parliament, the most of any party, followed by the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP)’s 64 seats, the Democratic National Rally (RND)’s 57 seats, the Moustakbal Front (FM)’s 48 seats and the El Bina Movement’s 40 seats. The coalition-building process will begin once results are certified, likely by June 23, to form a coalition that can pull together a majority of 204 seats....