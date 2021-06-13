Islamist Party Makes Early Victory Claim in Algeria Election
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A moderate Islamist party claimed victory Sunday in Algeria's legislative election even though results were not expected for several more days. Less than 24 hours after polls closed in the North African country, the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society said the party "leads results in the majority of wilayas (regions) and overseas." Party chief Abderrazak Makri also denounced alleged fraud attempts "to change the results."