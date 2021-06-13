Aaron Judge sits out Yankees' series finale vs. Phillies with back soreness; status for Blue Jays series unclear

The under is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings in Philadelphia between the Phillies and New York Yankees. The over/under for tonight's series opener between these two teams is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. New York's Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.09 ERA) faces Philadelphia's Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA). While the lineups have not yet been announced, one thing for certain is that New York's Giancarlo Stanton will not be in the starting lineup, as manager Aaron Boone declared he does not want him playing the outfield in a National League park. Something has to give in this series opener, as the Yankees are 1-4 while the Phillies are 0-6 in their last six series openers. Philadelphia is also trying to improve upon a 1-6 record in their last seven games against teams over .500.