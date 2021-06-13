Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aaron Judge sits out Yankees' series finale vs. Phillies with back soreness; status for Blue Jays series unclear

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com
Newsday
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Aaron Judge is banged up again. The rightfielder, the only Yankee to have put together a consistent offensive season to this point, did not play Sunday because of a sore back. His status is far from clear for the series against the Blue Jays that starts Tuesday night...

www.newsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Yankees#Series Finale#The Blue Jays#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDeadspin

HEAR ME OUT: The Yankees should look to deal Aaron Judge

As the MLB season marches on, the Hot Stove heats up. The trade deadline is still a month-and-a-half away, but the rumors have already started flying. Names are being dropped. Fans are giving hot takes, and MLB clubs straddling the line between playoff contenders and pretenders are trying to decide whether or not they should be buyers or sellers.
MLBnewyorkcitynews.net

Yankees OF Aaron Judge (back spasms) not in lineup vs. Phillies

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies due to back spasms. Judge, 29, will receive treatment during Sunday's game and might be available as a pinch-hitter, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. The two-time All-Star and 2017...
MLBgranthshala.com

Aaron Judge out with back spasms in yet another Yankees concern

PHILADELPHIA — Add cramps back to Aaron Judge’s list of injury concerns. Aaron Boone at Citizens Bank Park said the right fielder was left out of Sunday’s lineup against the Phillies. The cramp began on Saturday and Judge played through him, though he went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in a...
MLBPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Watch Yankees Execute Triple Play vs Blue Jays

Well, baserunning got the Blue Jays into a jam on Thursday as they got caught in a rare triple play against the Yankees. Yankees pitcher Michael King fields the short ball from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and throws for the out at first base. DJ LeMahieu throws to second, then catches...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Can’t trust Jordan Montgomery

The “Hometown Heroes” parade, to honor New York City’s front line workers, will be held on July 7. The Brooklyn Nets championship parade? If the Fragile 3 (Snap, Crackle and Pop) don’t get their act together, there may not be one. “I don’t think there’s any getting used to fricking...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Aaron Judge held out of Sunday's Yankees lineup with back spasms

Aaron Judge was out of Sunday’s Yankees lineup due to back spasms, which started flaring up ahead of Saturday’s game according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “He woke up yesterday with it being pretty sore," Boone said. "Was able to get treatment and obviously able to get through the game."
MLBbettingpros.com

Trend points to the under in the Yankees-Phillies series opener

The under is 4-0-1 in the last five meetings in Philadelphia between the Phillies and New York Yankees. The over/under for tonight's series opener between these two teams is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. New York's Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.09 ERA) faces Philadelphia's Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA). While the lineups have not yet been announced, one thing for certain is that New York's Giancarlo Stanton will not be in the starting lineup, as manager Aaron Boone declared he does not want him playing the outfield in a National League park. Something has to give in this series opener, as the Yankees are 1-4 while the Phillies are 0-6 in their last six series openers. Philadelphia is also trying to improve upon a 1-6 record in their last seven games against teams over .500.
MLBbettingpros.com

Phillies look for third straight series win against the Yankees

After last night's thrilling 8-7 in extra innings, the Philadelphia Phillies are in position to win their third straight series if they can beat the New York Yankees this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Phillies are -127 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. As +110 underdogs, the Yankees are underdogs for...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Domingo Germán vs. Aaron Nola

The sting of yesterday’s loss is made all the sharper by effort it took. The Yankees came all the way back to tie it 7-7 on DJ LeMahieu’s heroic ninth-inning, three run homer, only to see it spoiled by a circus-time extra-inning walk-off. All they can do is try to avenge the defeat with a win this afternoon.
MLBYES Network

Yankees look to sweep Blue Jays

After back-to-back one-run victories, the New York Yankees will be out to complete a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night in Buffalo. The Yankees won the opener 6-5 on Tuesday and escaped a ninth-inning jam to eke out a 3-2 victory on Wednesday. With the latest...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

Did everyone enjoy a much-needed break from Yankees baseball yesterday? The Bombers are just one game over .500 at 33-32, sit in fourth place in the AL East, and are four games out of the second wild card. For what might be the first time all season, Aaron Boone finally said he’s “very concerned” about the Yankees’ season. The sky is falling in Yankee-land.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Yankees: Aaron Nola Leads Phils to Easy Win

Phillies cut down on K's and ride Aaron Nola to sweep Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On the final day of May, the Phillies were thumped 11-1 by the Cincinnati Reds. They finished the month four games under .500 and in third place in the National League East, five games out of first place.
MLBCovers.com

Yankees vs Blue Jays Picks and Predictions: It's a Cole World

The New York Yankees snapped a three-game skid with a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Tuesday's series opener and will now send their ace to the hill to try to make it two in a row. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for Wednesday night's game at...
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays announce Tuesday night lineups; Aaron Judge returns

The New York Yankees travel to Buffalo to start a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. at Sahlen Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Toronto is playing its home games in upstate New York due to Canadian border restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees rally to beat Blue Jays in series opener, 6-5

The Yankees needed no reminders about the urgency of turning their season around, even with general manager Brian Cashman unexpectedly attaching himself to the traveling party. If they are to play like the team that they expected to be, this is their make-or-break week. Gary Sánchez, Chris Gittens and Brett...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Jordan Montgomery vs. Hyun Jin Ryu

Ninety-nine times out of one hundred, recapping a game is one of the highlights of my week. For a few hours, I put aside all my day-to-day worries, and focus entirely on Yankees baseball. Every once in a while, however, there’s a game that is such a clanker, where the Yankees are never even within shouting-with-a-megaphone distance, that the entire three-plus hour experience is nothing short of miserable.
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone on Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling’s controversial comments

On Carton & Roberts, the guys chat with Yankees manager Aaron Boone. They ask Boone about Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling’s comments that Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t hustle down the line and that’s why he was mad about teammate Joe Panik’s error. Boone was unaware of the comment but said Stripling should worry about not showing up his teammate before criticizing Stanton. Watch more Carton & Roberts: https://sny.tv/shows/wfan-carton-and-roberts-sny-tv-simulcast About Carton & Roberts: Craig Carton spent a decade on WFAN mornings, Evan Roberts spent a dozen years in the midday…and now, they’re together in the afternoons on SNY! About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBRomesentinel.com

Frazier snaps tie, Yankees come back to beat Blue Jays

BUFFALO (AP) — Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers in a much-needed 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Frazier hit a grounder inside the third-base line to score pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second...