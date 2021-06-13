MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Sunday (6/13) PREMIUM

Week 7 is underway. Okay, so maybe we were all spoiled by the tremendous prime time showings we got for the first quarter of the season. Now with two snoozefests in less than six days, we seem to be reverting back to the hit-or-miss versions of Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football. With that said, there was still some IDP production to go along with D’Ernest Johnson‘s ‘get that bag’ breakout performance. Myles Garrett continued his dominance, adding 1.5 sacks to his ledger. Anthony Walker and Mack Wilson got it going in time for the byes. Jadeveon Clowney combined with Garrett on a sack, and Kareem Jackson had a strong showing with six solos and three assists. Let’s look ahead to this weekend at five names IDP managers will want to start, and five others who may be best left on the bench.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO