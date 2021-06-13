Eidos Montreal Announces Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Square Enix and Eidos Montreal today debuted their next title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Eidos Montreal’s long-rumored project has been officially revealed. As expected, it is a game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy. In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you play as Star Lord in a third-person action-adventure game. Players will be able to ally with the other Guardians and access their abilities. Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player game.hardcoregamer.com