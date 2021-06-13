Cancel
Eidos Montreal Announces Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

By Kevin Dunsmore on June 13, 2021
Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix and Eidos Montreal today debuted their next title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Eidos Montreal’s long-rumored project has been officially revealed. As expected, it is a game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy. In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you play as Star Lord in a third-person action-adventure game. Players will be able to ally with the other Guardians and access their abilities. Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player game.

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics' take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn't the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That's exactly what Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is.
The Guardians of the Galaxy have been major players in the mainstream consciousness ever since they entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014. Since then, they've starred in two movies (with a third on the way), taken part in the climactic Infinity War and Endgame, appeared in roster-spanning games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and Marvel Strike Force, and starred in their own episodic adventure series from Telltale Games in 2017. However, everyone's favorite ragtag space heroes are stepping into the spotlight with a new Guardians of the Galaxy game from Deus Ex studio Eidos Montreal.
Eidos Montreal has made its debut with Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy with a debut trailer and confirming the game will release on PS5 and PS4 on October 26, 2021. The debut trailer for the game gives us a look at the enitre cast, Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Draz, Mantis, and more. With some story teasers thrown in there and a look at how the game plays it is a solid first trailer.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game is coming and IGN's Joshua Yehl gets the scoop from Eidos Montreal executives Mary DeMarle and Jean-François Dugas, along with Bill Roseman, VP of Creative from Marvel Games about what to expect from this new title about Star-Lord and the gang. Also, what songs should players expect in the game's Awesome Mix and how much will the game version match the Guardians of the big screen?
Square Enix brought multiple titles with it, including an exclusive look at Babylon's Fall from PlatinumGames. In this game you will play as a Sentinel, a powerful warrior that will enter the Tower of Babylon with up to three friends, trying to overcome its challenges. Each Sentinel has a special piece of equipment called Gideon Coffins that can allow you to wield not only one weapon in each hand, but an additional two for a total of four, increasing the variation available for your strategies.
In a surprise announcement, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal have revealed a new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Seemingly taking heavy inspiration from the comics and the film, the game stars our favorite band of misfits, coming October 26th, 2021. This isn't the first or even second time the Guardians got the spotlight in a game, but this definitely seems like their first AAA experience.
Star-Lord as a protagonist is an interesting choice. Anyone who's watched an MCU movie or dipped into a Guardians of the Galaxy comic will know Peter Quill is anything but a reliable leader. But I wonder if all that will change once you get involved... Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game straps players into Quill's jet boots, leading a team that's barely been established a year, and it looks like a hell of a good time.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the new video game based on the peculiar group of Marvel galactic heroes that prepare Eidos Montreal Y Square Enix and that this same was presented E3 2021, will also reach Nintendo Switch along with the rest of the platforms already announced, that is, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 Y Xbox Series, yes, through its own Cloud Version, or what is the same, the game in the cloud.
An interview with the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin team has given us more information about Team Ninja’s action RPG, including about gameplay and how it connects to Final Fantasy I. The interview with creative producer Tetsuya Nomura, producer Jin Fujiwara, and director Daisuke Inoue, which was originally published by Japanese gaming publication Famitsu, was translated and republished on the Square Enix website. Many of the details shared give us more clues about the spinoff game’s characters and story.