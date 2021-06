Square Enix has announced the Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda expansion, which will be made available free to everyone in August 2021. This latest expansion for the superhero title puts the focus firmly on Black Panther as he explores a new area of Wakanda and battles against Klaw, who is up to no good by attempting to steal Vibranium for his own selfish desires. It’s up to you to stop him, and along the way you’ll be interacting with the Dora Milaje in the story.