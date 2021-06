Israel-based nSure.ai has raised a $6.8 million Seed round led by DisruptiveAI, Phoenix Insurance, Kamet (an AXA backed VC), Moneta Seeds and other individual investors. nSure.ai is a “predictive AI fraud protection company” that services digital goods such as gift cards, prepaid debit cards, software and game keys, digital wallet transfers, international money transfers, tickets, and more. The company explains that sellers of physical goods have processing times that allow them to double-check charges and can withhold a shipment if needed. Digital sellers lack this buffer, so even if fraud is detected minutes later, the assailant may be untraceable. nSure.ai is bringing anti-fraud technological and chargeback guarantees to the digital goods sector.