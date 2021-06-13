Cancel
Video Games

Grounded’s Shroom & Doom Update Arrives on June 30

By Kyle LeClair on June 13, 2021
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow, has it really been a year since Obsidian’s miniature survival game Grounded Early Access? Despite being released in a year that felt like it would never end, time really seemed to fly by in this case. Anyhow, as a bit of a celebration, the team has revealed the game’s next big update, Shroom & Doom, during Xbox’s E3 showcase. As expected, there will be mushrooms introduced as a new resource, pets to befriend, a new arachnid boss known as the Broodmother (who even the devs admit is pretty terrifying), achievements, the ability to sit down (apparently lots of people wanted that), and more. Grounded’s Shroom & Doom update arrives on June 30, and should give both old and new players a lot to work with.

