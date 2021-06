We had to wait until the end of E3 to get more No More Heroes 3. Compared to years past, the Nintendo Treehouse Live stream following its highly celebrated Direct was a lowkey event this year. No surprise announcements, just some in-depth looks at a few of the games we’ll be playing over the next couple of weeks and months. We found out more about Metroid Dread, got a great look at the Advance Wars remakes, and saw some of the Monster Hunter Stories 2 demo that’ll be available for download later this month. If you watched the stream live, there’s actually a game that didn’t air with the rest of the titles. If I had to guess why it’s probably because the game is rated M for Mature. And dammit, it earns that rating.