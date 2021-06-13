Top Performers: NFA 7v7 National Championship at IMG Academy
BRADENTON, Fla. -- IMG Academy played host to the NFA 7v7 National Championship this weekend. Even though many top prospects are taking visits, the event has enough prestige to draw big names and teams to the event. 247Sports was on hand to observe some fierce competition, see prospects in person and further refine our evaluations for our rankings purposes. Next Level Greats 3, a well-run organization from the New Jersey and Northeast area took home the crown.247sports.com