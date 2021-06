Austrians go body surfing on field in Bucharest after rain. Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner took off from the middle of the field, picked up some pace and dove head first onto the grass. He wasn’t trying to score a goal at the European Championship or even trying to stop an opposing attack. He was simply trying to body surf. Baumgartner and teammate Stefan Posch both took a turn sliding along the field after a deluge of rain in Bucharest a day before Austria is to play North Macedonia at Euro 2020. Players and coaches walked out on the field at the National Arena after the rain stopped but they quickly realized they couldn’t practice.