1540 Pleasant Hollow Court SE , Lot 81

Please bring your pickiest clients to see this gem ? they wont be disappointed! The seller was the first to handpick both the lot and the interior features/upgrades that come with this magnificent and spacious floorplan ? contemporary and sleek 2019 construction, 5 bedroom 5 full bathroom 2 half bathroom mansion in secluded thompson property neighborhood * every detail in this home was meticulously planned * over 7,000 square feet of beautiful living area * sun-drenched with walls and walls of stunning atrium windows * formal dining room with beautiful wainscoting * high-efficiency kitchen with concealed viking appliances, dual dishwashers, oversized island with waterfall countertop, huge pantry and butlers pantry * laundry / mud room with island, folding and steaming area, sink, dog wash * 2-story great room with gas fireplace and mood lighting, and oversize multi-slide door leading to second covered porch * palatial master suite with large sitting room, huge walk-in closet with dressing area and bench, and spa-like luxurious bathroom with his and hers vanities, built-in's, standalone soaking tub, and huge walk-in shower with multiple showerheads * bedroom level laundry room * spacious bedrooms each with walk-in closet and designated full bathroom * fantastic loft area with cathedral ceiling at top of stair landing * 3-car garage and driveway parking * arguably the best lot in the neighborhood which wraps up and around and has limitless possibilities for use ? stables, barn, gazebo, carriage house, small vineyard, any entertainment structure and the list goes on. Be sure to walk your clients up along the interior fence line to view over an acre of beautifully manicured and maintained grounds * *************************************************************************************Whole house high-end upgrades and installs: built-in sound system, tesla 3 powerwalls generator (only home in the neighborhood with a back-up system), tesla supercharging station, custom-made and imported blinds and window treatments, efficient water treatment tank, central vacuum system, built-in theatre speakers, dvd player and wiring, high tech security system with multiple exterior cameras, added garage door locking security system, plantation shutters, recessed lighting *************************************************************************************Main level upgrades: dual dishwashers in kitchen island, butlers pantry, laundry room additional sink and dog wash/rinse shower, dual entry into home office and added built-ins *************************************************************************************Upper-level upgrades: beautiful french doors in master suite leading to large, private balcony, additional bedroom level laundry, designated and private bathrooms for each bedroom and walk-in closets*************************************************************************************Lower-level builder upgrades: 5th bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom and egress, half bathroom, exercise room, multiple electrical outlets set up for tech-bar or charging stationsI could go on and on boasting about the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been perfectly crafted into this home.