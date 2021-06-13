1540 Pleasant Hollow Court SE , Lot 81

The most GORGEOUS Sunset Views you will ever see will be enjoyed by you and your guests as you unwind in this quiet private LAKEFRONT setting on your COVERED deck or down at your EXTENDED BOAT DOCK large enough for your Pontoon Boat and Jet Skis! This is a great bargain. This property has been in this family since 2001. Only the 2nd owners, they have made some great improvements which include a large 2 1/2 car side load garage and back deck with large overhang which you will come to enjoy as you cook out on your deck and stay dry in rainstorns or cool in the sunshine. The interior of the home could use your own touches as you make it your own. But all the solid basics are there including 2 nice sized bedrooms on the main level, open kitchen with eating area next to the family room with wood burning fireplace. This house was correctly placed to enjoy the views of the lake. The lower level walkout basement has plenty of room to add another bedroom or two as needed or enjoy as exists. Lower level includes another full bath with jetted tub plus a separate laundry area. Current owner has enjoyed many seasons here including hosting gatherings for friends and family for the annual 4th of July Fireworks display. This lot is perfectly situated to take in all the festivities as there is plenty of room from the large deck to the expansive yard and extended dock to experience all that Candlewick Lake living offers. Need a refresher as to why this community is the best value in all of Northern IL for a gated Lakefront community? Your LOW ASSOCIATION FEES of under $1,300/year include 24 hour security, enjoyment of the 220 acre stocked lake where you may waterski, jetski, fish or just casually canoe or kayak to your hearts content. Also included is an outdoor community pool, 2 lakeside tennis courts, fitness rooms, meeting rooms, game/rec room, full sized indoor basket ball court, playgrounds and FREE GOLF at the 9 hole Savannah Oaks Golf Course located within the community and with it's own clubhouse that hosts parties and serves food and beverages. All of this is conveniently located only within an hours +/- drive of most suburbs of Chicago. Currently the only Lakefront home available on Candlewick Lake. Blink . . . and you'll miss this rare opportunity at an affordable price.