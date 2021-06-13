Cancel
Real Estate

1540 Pleasant Hollow Court SE , Lot 81

remaxessential.com
 7 days ago

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! End of summer completion. This 1.5 story Dover plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the first floor with a flex room. The second level features a bonus room a fourth bedroom and full bath and walk-in conditional storage.Owner's Master Suite with dual vanities and walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen and living area with covered 9X13 porch outside. 2 car garage. Stainless appliances. Smart Home Technology package included. * Some Photos are of example home. (Colors/Options may vary).

www.remaxessential.com
State
North Carolina State
#Pleasant Hollow Court Se#Home Technology#Colors Options#D R Horton#Ncrmls#Portals#Idx#Syndication
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Real Estate806homes.com

1409 Fox Hollow Ave

Take a look at this great home on a corner lot in River Road East! This home features a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator and a pantry. The living room has crown molding and laminate flooring. The isolated master suite has a fantastic Jacuzzi tub, great walk-in closet, 2nd closet and a double sink. The backyard is a great size and the fireplace and concrete patio in the back make summer nights the best! New roof and new cedar fence in 2021. Take a look at this one today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2006 E Quail Hollow St

Turn-key and meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, three car garage home with fenced backyard in Derby. Sprinkler system, professionally maintained yard, 10x14 storage shed, security system, all kitchen appliances stay, full finished basement. Listing information © 2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. Listing provided courtesy of...
Yogamandelwillsell.com

7605 Mansfield Hollow Road

Lovely lakefront 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a family room and one car garage located in Pine Ridge's desirable 55+community. BRAND NEW ROOF in process and being installed next week plus new electric panel also in process. Bright, open and cheerful with serene lake views. Neutral 18 x18'' ceramic tile throughout main living areas with carpet in 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen, pantry/laundry room, skylight, volume ceiling, newer refrigerator, stove and washer, full accordian shutters, hurricane garage door with newer garage opener, exterior just painted, AC 2014. Community offers Clubhouse 2 Pools, hot tubs, tennis, pickleball, bingo, yoga and exercise room. Low HOA fee covers exterior house painting, lawn care, pressure washing of driveways and walkways, common areas, exterior pest spraying,
MLSanncarrrealestate.com

934 Sleepy Hollow Drive

Great Lot! easily accessible to shopping and entertainment.. This residential lot is ready for a new Buyer to make the next building step. Listing information © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information System. © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
Wylie, TXnewhomesource.com

Dominion of Pleasant Valley 60'

Coventry Homes offers attractive new home designs in the master-planned community of Dominion of Pleasant Valley in Wylie.Natural elements are abundant in the community, which boasts 97 acres of land reserved for parks and open green space. Trails in the community connect to the popular Muddy Creek Preserve, and an on-site amenity center with pools and playgrounds is available for residents.Located off Highway 78 near President George Bush Turnpike, the community is just minutes from numerous shopping and dining options in Firewheel Town Center.The nearby lakes, Ray Hubbard and Lavon, provide numerous recreation options, including fishing and boating, just a short drive from the community.Homes in this section of the community are zoned for the Wylie ISD.
Golfremaxessential.com

5111 Boss Court SE

Beautiful home in the highly sought after community of South Harbour Village. Nicely situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with awesome golf course views. And the location can't be beat - you are close to; several golf courses, the South Harbour Marina with waterfront dining, public boat ramp, ICW, Bill Smith Park (including dog park), restaurants, kayak & boat launches, shopping, restaurants & more. Community clubhouse, tennis, & pool are just down the street. And best of all you are just a short drive away from the gorgeous beaches of Caswell and Oak Island or to Historic Downtown Southport - it doesn't get much better than this. Your new home features a welcoming front porch, large foyer, an open floorplan with lots of natural light, hardwoods throughout the 1st level, 1st floor master & low maintenance laminate on the 2nd level. There is also a cozy fireplace in the living area. Spacious gourmet kitchen has sea glass countertops, custom backsplash, an eating area overlooking the golf course & lots of cabinets and storage space. There is an office and a huge bonus room on the 2nd level that is great flex space (currently being used as a BR). Sit and relax on the screened porch and large deck and enjoy the awesome golf course views. Enjoy the lifestyle & community amenities this home has to offer. (See list of items that do not convey. Sauna in garage does not convey, but is negotiable).
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1511 SE 24th Avenue

4 Bedroom 2 bath home. Large backyard and pool with covered patio great for entertaining. Open concept living and split floor plan. East of US1.For Showing instructions please Reach out to (listing agent) Ryan Woodrey @ (954)448-1449. The home is still occupied and some notice will be needed to get permission to show.
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

11550 Pleasant Creek Dr

Your new home is waiting! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has plenty of extra living space including a downstairs gameroom/flex space and spacious upstairs loft! The loft is large enough to have an office and an entertainment area. Through the French doors off the loft, you will find your large master suite with a closet as big as a bedroom! You will love the upstairs laundry room close to all the bedrooms! Enjoy using your kitchen prep island for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen is open to the dining area and living room allowing you to cook while entertaining or keeping your eyes on the kids. The back yard is extremely large and fully fenced. There is plenty of room for all of your backyard dreams, including a pool! This is a must see!
Real Estatethepianohomegroup.com

648 Chaplin Street SE

This warm and inviting semi-detached home is open, airy and spacious with lots of character starting with the curb appeal and lush landscaping There are rich hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint, separate living and dining areas and updated kitchen but its the rear sunroom for me! You'll love the light filtering large sunroom that is serene with multi-use potential. The upper level features two bedrooms and a full bath and basement features ceramic tiled floors, rec room, laundry area and updated full bath. The backyard oasis is a retreat with plenty of space to relax, have outdoor meals and entertain with a large fenced deck and lower yard space that can also be used for rear private parking.
Ballston Spa, NYjuliecorealty.com

11 Knollwood Hollow, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Welcome to Knollwood Hollow! This is a first floor end unit located in the rear of the community with a private enclosed back porch that faces the woods, providing you with quiet moments to sit and ponder. All new flooring throughout with many updates done such as tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting, enclosed porch, new microwave, stove and dishwasher, hot water heater, ceiling fans added, water softener, outdoor water faucet, front screen door and more. Two bedrooms with two full baths. Master bedroom suite. Open layout in living room/kitchen/dining room all anchored by a gas fireplace. One car garage and a basement for all the storage you need. Well manicured maintenance free community conveniently located and close to many conveniences.
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

110 Candlewick Drive SE

The most GORGEOUS Sunset Views you will ever see will be enjoyed by you and your guests as you unwind in this quiet private LAKEFRONT setting on your COVERED deck or down at your EXTENDED BOAT DOCK large enough for your Pontoon Boat and Jet Skis! This is a great bargain. This property has been in this family since 2001. Only the 2nd owners, they have made some great improvements which include a large 2 1/2 car side load garage and back deck with large overhang which you will come to enjoy as you cook out on your deck and stay dry in rainstorns or cool in the sunshine. The interior of the home could use your own touches as you make it your own. But all the solid basics are there including 2 nice sized bedrooms on the main level, open kitchen with eating area next to the family room with wood burning fireplace. This house was correctly placed to enjoy the views of the lake. The lower level walkout basement has plenty of room to add another bedroom or two as needed or enjoy as exists. Lower level includes another full bath with jetted tub plus a separate laundry area. Current owner has enjoyed many seasons here including hosting gatherings for friends and family for the annual 4th of July Fireworks display. This lot is perfectly situated to take in all the festivities as there is plenty of room from the large deck to the expansive yard and extended dock to experience all that Candlewick Lake living offers. Need a refresher as to why this community is the best value in all of Northern IL for a gated Lakefront community? Your LOW ASSOCIATION FEES of under $1,300/year include 24 hour security, enjoyment of the 220 acre stocked lake where you may waterski, jetski, fish or just casually canoe or kayak to your hearts content. Also included is an outdoor community pool, 2 lakeside tennis courts, fitness rooms, meeting rooms, game/rec room, full sized indoor basket ball court, playgrounds and FREE GOLF at the 9 hole Savannah Oaks Golf Course located within the community and with it's own clubhouse that hosts parties and serves food and beverages. All of this is conveniently located only within an hours +/- drive of most suburbs of Chicago. Currently the only Lakefront home available on Candlewick Lake. Blink . . . and you'll miss this rare opportunity at an affordable price.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6424 Seat Pleasant Drive

Renovated Beautiful Townhouse with fenced in backyard with a large deck and finished basement. This 3 level townhome is move in ready and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has renovated bathrooms and kitchen, ample space in the basement to entertain family and friends. The house has an eat-in kitchen, powder room, and living room on the main level. Additional features include: Stainless appliances, new granite counters, new carpet, and new laminate flooring and large bedrooms. The location is ideal for commuters and professionals with close proximity to DC ( 1 mile away) shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Conveniently located near I- 495, US-50, and I-295 as well as 2 metro stations and close to metro station Addison Road and Capitol Heights. NO HOA.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

619 Hollows Circle

Single family home in the desirable Hollows of Deer Creek. Home offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, tile floors and laminate floors throughout along with 2 car garage. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and a balcony overlooking the pool. Screened in patio with a pool and view of the lake. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
Real Estateremax.ca

208 RIVERBIRCH RD SE

Situated on a quiet street, the beauty of this tranquil, pristine 4-level split will captivate you! Tastefully renovated inside & out a true hidden jewel! The moment you step inside, you will be greeted by grand vaulted ceilings in this stylish, open-concept home offering over 2,640 SF of total living space with an outstanding floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 upstairs & 1 downstairs, with 3 full bathrooms. Your generous inner sanctum master bedroom features his & hers closet, 3-piece ensuite & a large window overlooking the sanctuary of your backyard. The 3rd level offers a spacious family room with fireplace, large windows & a 3rd bathroom w/ walk-in shower. The 4th level has a large recreation / gym room & a storage / cold room for your preserves. Extend your living space to the oasis that is your serene, private, south-east backyard, where you can enjoy the shelter of your covered, attached pergola (with permits) during summer sun showers. Relax to the birdsong & garden fragrances amid the dappled sunlight filtered through the mature trees in your bird sanctuary garden. Important updates & features: all new flooring throughout; renovated kitchen with quartz countertops & new SS appliances; all bathrooms renovated & new plumbing throughout (no POLY B piping); new high efficiency furnace & hot water tank; all new exterior doors & windows & a new, oversized upper bedroom window; all new shingles (with 22 years remaining on manufacturer warranty); new, high vinyl fence for complete privacy; oversized driveway with a wide & long single garage large enough to fit a double cab pick-up! Wonderful curb appeal with mature trees & upscale landscaping touches, including new interlocking cobblestone & concrete walkways (front & side). Located within walking distance of Carburn Park, Bow River pathway, off leash dog park, playgrounds, schools, community center, transit, shopping & restaurants. Quick access to Glenmore & Deerfoot Trails.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

370 SE 12th St

WOW Live year-round like you're on vacation in this beautiful 3/3 waterfront, pool home. This home is situated on a large pie shaped lot, with an estimated 145 ft of water. There is a dock, boat lift and jacuzzi. The waterway is very wide and the view is absolutely gorgeous. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. SS appliances, updated master bath. Great home for entertaining, or just enjoying it as your family/vacation home. Located in a highly sought-after pet and family friendly, boating community. Just minutes from the intracoastal. Close to shopping, restaurants, places of worship and biking distance to the beach. Centrally located to airports and major highways.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2535 SE 15th St

Boater's delight Key West inspired 2 bed 2 bath home located in Pompano Isles, east of US-1 with no fixed bridges! This lot sits on 60 ft of canal frontage with a new deep water dock and can accommodate up to a 50' boat. Step inside and you will find tile floors throughout the entire house, with direct water views and an abundance of natural light from nearly every room. Features include a laundry room, one car garage, hurricane impact windows & sliding doors leading you to this tropical outdoor paradise on the canal. Fenced in, this backyard has plenty of tranquil outdoor space with a heated saltwater pool, outdoor shower, fruit trees, and air conditioned entertainer's shed! Walking distance to many shops and restaurants, and minutes from the beach, this is a home you don't want to miss.
Great Falls, VAhellovirginia.com

10092 SPARTANS HOLLOW COURT, GREAT FALLS, VA 22066

Please bring your pickiest clients to see this gem ? they wont be disappointed! The seller was the first to handpick both the lot and the interior features/upgrades that come with this magnificent and spacious floorplan ? contemporary and sleek 2019 construction, 5 bedroom 5 full bathroom 2 half bathroom mansion in secluded thompson property neighborhood * every detail in this home was meticulously planned * over 7,000 square feet of beautiful living area * sun-drenched with walls and walls of stunning atrium windows * formal dining room with beautiful wainscoting * high-efficiency kitchen with concealed viking appliances, dual dishwashers, oversized island with waterfall countertop, huge pantry and butlers pantry * laundry / mud room with island, folding and steaming area, sink, dog wash * 2-story great room with gas fireplace and mood lighting, and oversize multi-slide door leading to second covered porch * palatial master suite with large sitting room, huge walk-in closet with dressing area and bench, and spa-like luxurious bathroom with his and hers vanities, built-in's, standalone soaking tub, and huge walk-in shower with multiple showerheads * bedroom level laundry room * spacious bedrooms each with walk-in closet and designated full bathroom * fantastic loft area with cathedral ceiling at top of stair landing * 3-car garage and driveway parking * arguably the best lot in the neighborhood which wraps up and around and has limitless possibilities for use ? stables, barn, gazebo, carriage house, small vineyard, any entertainment structure and the list goes on. Be sure to walk your clients up along the interior fence line to view over an acre of beautifully manicured and maintained grounds * *************************************************************************************Whole house high-end upgrades and installs: built-in sound system, tesla 3 powerwalls generator (only home in the neighborhood with a back-up system), tesla supercharging station, custom-made and imported blinds and window treatments, efficient water treatment tank, central vacuum system, built-in theatre speakers, dvd player and wiring, high tech security system with multiple exterior cameras, added garage door locking security system, plantation shutters, recessed lighting *************************************************************************************Main level upgrades: dual dishwashers in kitchen island, butlers pantry, laundry room additional sink and dog wash/rinse shower, dual entry into home office and added built-ins *************************************************************************************Upper-level upgrades: beautiful french doors in master suite leading to large, private balcony, additional bedroom level laundry, designated and private bathrooms for each bedroom and walk-in closets*************************************************************************************Lower-level builder upgrades: 5th bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom and egress, half bathroom, exercise room, multiple electrical outlets set up for tech-bar or charging stationsI could go on and on boasting about the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been perfectly crafted into this home.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

406 SE 6th St

Move-in ready ranch with space to appreciate! This home features wood floors throughout the front living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with all appliances transferring to new owner, a spacious 29.5x15' backroom addition featuring a formal dining option, half bathroom, and family room with direct access to the deck and covered brick patio. Enjoy the privacy of a split floor plan with the third bedroom located upstairs featuring wood floors, closet, and additional easy-access attic storage! The partially finished basement features additional usable space for a gaming or family room, storage and shop area, and laundry room with a wash sink and shower. The fenced-in backyard features a covered patio, established shade trees to help with energy efficiency during the hot summer months, and a view of Slate Creek! If you like to have space to entertain or just room to roam, schedule your private tour today to see all that this home has to offer you!
Real Estateremaxessential.com

2815 Inverness Circle SE

An incredible opportunity is available on this golf front home displaying long views of water and fairway. Enjoy one level living in this delightful abode featuring wood floors, extensive wood trim, designer ceiling fans and fixtures plus a truly exceptional sitting room with a gas fireplace and chair rail. The kitchen is perfectly equipped with granite countertops, lots of pull out drawers for storage, pantry and as an added bonus the appliances convey. Adjoining the kitchen is a breakfast nook overlooking the over-sized (28 X 13-6''') three season room where entertaining is made easy. An immense master retreat (15' x 21') will make furniture placement a breeze, there are two walk-in closets and built-in shelving. Two guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house provide privacy. Recent upgrades include; roof replaced in 2020, HVAC replaced in 2018, exterior painted in 2020.