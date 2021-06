Novak Djokovic wrote a new page of history at the Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 not only won his 19th career Slam, but also became the first player in the Open Era to have won all four Slams at least twice. The Serbian champion has forfeited two wins from two sets down along the way, respectively in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti and in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.