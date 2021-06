As soon as Armando Bacot announced that he was going to test out the NBA Draft process, the rumbling was that it was mostly for the rising third year player (everyone’s classes are going to be weird because of the extra COVID year) to get a few work outs with NBA teams and to see what he needed to work on. He had been active on social media in welcoming new recruits to Chapel Hill, and had made not-too-subtle allusions to the fact he would be on the court with the Tar Heels.