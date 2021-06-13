Cancel
Snohomish County, WA

Crews working to put out fire at scrap metal yard in Snohomish County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
CLEARVIEW, Wash. — Snohomish County fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at a scrap metal yard in Clearview on Sunday afternoon.

People who live near or downwind of the fire are asked to close their doors and windows to avoid breathing in the smoke.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the 18800 block of Yew Way in the morning.

When they arrived, they found a 50-foot by 50-foot scrap metal fire.

A tweet from the department said crews will be on scene through the day.

The cause is not currently known.

©2021 Cox Media Group

