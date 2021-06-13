Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Video: Arch Manning continues to impress with his cannon arm

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 7 days ago
Arch Manning is rated as the top quarterback in the 2023 high school class, and the hype continues to grow with each visit he takes to a college campus. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, once again showed off his incredible arm strength and accuracy during a visit to the University of Texas on Saturday. One deep throw in particular traveled about 50-60 yards in the air and was right on target.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

