Video: Arch Manning continues to impress with his cannon arm
Arch Manning is rated as the top quarterback in the 2023 high school class, and the hype continues to grow with each visit he takes to a college campus. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, once again showed off his incredible arm strength and accuracy during a visit to the University of Texas on Saturday. One deep throw in particular traveled about 50-60 yards in the air and was right on target.larrybrownsports.com