Video: Arch Manning continues to impress with his cannon arm

Mackenzie Hughes was in the hunt late in the final round of the US Open on Sunday, but the Canadian caught a horrible break when one of his tee shots got stuck in a tree. Hughes badly hooked his tee ball at the par-3 11th hole at Torrey Pines. You could tell by the way he dropped his club that he knew it was trouble, but he probably never could have imagined where it would end up. The ball actually went through the tree, then bounced off the cart path back into the tree and never came down. Here’s the video: