Tennis

French Open day 15: Djokovic wins 19th slam, Krejcikova completes dream weekend

Posted by
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XU5ea_0aTB6Jn900
Novak Djokovic gives a thumbs up as he holds the Coupe des Mousquetaires (AP)

Novak Djokovic followed up his dethroning of Rafael Nadal by coming from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

The young Greek looked set to prevail in his first grand slam final but Djokovic recovered to win 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and become the first man in the Open era to win each slam title at least twice.

Barbora Krejcikova completed her dream weekend by adding the doubles title to her singles crown with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Picture of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igDOz_0aTB6Jn900
Novak Djokovic, right, and Stefanos Tsitsipas share a moment on the podium (AP)

Organisers stand firm

The end of the tournament offered a chance to question again organisers’ handling of the Naomi Osaka affair, and it brought no apology from French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton.

“What we did all together with the slams, we had to do it,” he said of their strong statement threatening Osaka with disqualification should she persist in refusing to talk to the media.

“We need to have equity between all the players. And I think we did the right choice, even if you feel like we shouldn’t say anything. I think we did it the right way.”

Farewell ITV

Tennis on free-to-air channels is a rarity indeed so ITV’s 10-year coverage of Roland Garros has been a very welcome development. That deal is now over, though, and next year the tournament will only be available to view in the UK on Eurosport, which had jointly held the rights.

Roll of honour

Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)Women’s singles: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)Men’s doubles: Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)Mixed doubles: Desirae Krawczyk (United States) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Boys’ singles: Luca Van Assche (France)Girls’ singles: Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)Boys’ doubles: Arthur Fils and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France)Girls’ doubles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines) and Oksana Selekhmeteva (Russia)Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair singles: Dylan Alcott (Australia)Quad wheelchair doubles: Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain) and David Wagner (United States)

