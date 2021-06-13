Cancel
Final Fantasy 1-6 Remasters Revealed

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix is set to have some cool announcements for fans in their Square Enix Presents event at E3, and that will most likely include some announcements and reveals related to the Final Fantasy brand. Your first thought may go to Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Chapter 2, but a new leak from Reddit user PracticalBrush, who has a track record for getting these right, suggests that the main event might instead be the Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy 1 through 6, and while it wasn't the main event, the remasters did make an appearance.

comicbook.com
