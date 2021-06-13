CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Athletic Support: ‘Softball Games Going Past Midnight’

By Eli Cranor
goodmenproject.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the article— Dear Athletic Support: My daughter plays on a travel softball team. She’s in sixth grade. We devote almost every weekend in the summer to these tournaments, and we love it! We get to see all these different towns each week and eat at a bunch of great restaurants with some...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjle.com

DCHS Tigerettes to Host Alumni Softball Game

The DCHS Tigerettes will host an Alumni Softball Game on Sunday, October 24 at 2 p.m. at the Danny Bond Field. The cost of registration is $25 which includes a t-shirt. Registration: Venmo payment@tigerettes-softball. Please include participant information (name, year of graduation, position played, & shirt size). Participant waiver form can be signed before the game.
SPORTS
oklahoman.com

Vote: Athletes of the Week for Oct. 2-8 in cross country, softball and volleyball

Here are The Oklahoman's High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 2-Oct. 8 in cross country, fastpitch softball and volleyball. High school football: Oklahoma high school football midseason awards: Who are the state's most valuable players?. Boys cross country. Mason Mayer, So., Guthrie: He won the Class 6A-5A race...
SPORTS
ithaca.edu

11 Ithaca Softball Players Earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – 11 members of the 2021 Ithaca College softball team recently received Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition for their performances in the classroom. Student-athletes must post a 3.5 GPA or higher to earn a spot on the list. The Bombers honorees include: Madison Casale, Belle De Oliveira, Allison Dell'Orto,...
ITHACA, NY
KTEN.com

Durant Softball Going to State for 8th Straight Year

DURANT, Okla (KTEN) - Durant softball qualified for the state tournament last week for the 8th year in a row. Led by long time head coach Cody Little, the Lions will face Tahlequah in the first round. That game is set for Thursday, Oct. 14th at 6:30 pm.
DURANT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Past Midnight#School Sports
Express-Star

SOFTBALL: Am-Po falls to Silo in semifinal game

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Amber-Pocasset softball team never quit. The Lady Panthers entered last week's Class 2A state tournament as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's No. 7 team out of the eight remaining teams. They still made the state semifinals at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Local Softball Player Hopes to Inspire Others, Help Women Go Pro

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, meet a woman who is proud of her Mexican roots and shares what drove her to play professional softball. Abby Ramirez: I didn’t think I was going to be a professional softball player, not even in college did I think I was going to be a professional softball player because I didn’t know if that option was going to be there for me.
CHICAGO, IL
College Heights Herald

WKU disc golf athletes share their love of the game

Tossing a frisbee between friends on South Lawn might be a fun way to unwind, but some WKU students are taking the frisbee toss to the next level. Disc golf continues to grow in popularity among college students nationwide. The objective is to land a specialized frisbee disc in a basket across 18 different holes, similar to a golf course.
GOLF
semoball.com

Kelly softball rolls past Sikeston

SIKESTON — The Kelly Hawks grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it, knocking off Sikeston 9-4 Friday afternoon. Kelly scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after a triple from Carlee Ray led off the game. Ray came in to score on a single from Ava Legrand while Kayleigh Holman stole home after singling earlier in the inning.
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kchi.com

Lady Hornets To Softball District Title Game

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team scored one run in the first inning, then had great pitching from Kinley Boley to beat Savannah 1-0 and advance to the district championship. Sophia Luetticke had a lead off single, advanced to third off a sacrifice bunt and scored on a ground out.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
gomarquette.com

Marquette Athletics Wearing Gold To Support Lovell Family

Marquette Athletics programs competing Oct. 14-17 will wear Gold uniforms in competition as a display of support for university president Dr. Michael R. Lovell and his family. Lovell announced in early September that he had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Gold is the primary color utilized to raise awareness for the disease and helps to promote a sense of community amongst those whose lives have been impacted by sarcoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Go Blue Ridge

App State Softball Ranks No. 13 on the NFCA Scholar-Athlete List

BOONE, N.C. - App State softball was ranked No. 13 on the 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete list by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Sept. 30 in Louisville, Ky. App State was one of seven Sun Belt conference programs to be recognized on the list. Of the programs acknowledged, Stanford...
BOONE, NC
Express-Star

SOFTBALL: Cyril falls to Caddo in state title game

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cyril softball team made a run. The Lady Pirates competed in nine Class A postseason games (district, regional and state) and won the first eight of those games, making a run to Saturday's Class A state championship game at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. The Lady Pirates finished second in Class A after suffering a 3-0 loss to Caddo in the championship game.
CYRIL, OK
goodmenproject.com

Athletic Support: ‘When Should My Son Start Football?’

— Dear Athletic Support: My son is two years old and will turn three in just a few months. He is obviously too young to be playing competitive sports, but he sure does love the football book we’ve been reading before bed! The book and the constant stream of football games on our television has him reminding his parents that he wants to be the “qwattaback.” As sweet and innocent as this is, it leads to a conversation between his mom and I about what is the right age to let him start playing. She believes that kids should start playing as soon as possible (if they want to) because “they’re only kids for so long”. I do see her point, but I also know there are many safety concerns when enrolling kids in a contact sport. While our family is still a few years out from truly having this discussion, I’m curious to know when you would feel comfortable letting a kid join the football team?
NFL
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowgirl Softball Powers Past Oklahoma Christian

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team showed off its power at the plate in a 18-1 victory over Oklahoma Christian at Cowgirl Stadium on Saturday. After a quiet first inning, the Eagles were first in the run column on a double and ensuing RBI single in the top of the second.
OKLAHOMA STATE
goblueraiders.com

Softball moves Tennessee State game to Thursday for home doubleheader

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Due to inclement weather in the Nashville area on Friday, Middle Tennessee Softball's game against Tennessee State has been moved to tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 14 for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch at Blue Raider Softball Field. The Blue Raiders will play a home doubleheader tomorrow at Blue...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff drops to elimination game at state softball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff softball team opening state tournament action Wednesday against Wahoo came up short falling 13-5. Bearcats came out of the gates strong taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Wahoo answered with 3 in the bottom of the first to lead 3-1 into the second inning.
HASTINGS, NE
csbsjurecord.com

Outdoor Athletic Complex renamed after dedicated supporter Sister Lois Wedl

At halftime of the shut-out game, Sister Lois Wedl was presented with a unique and special honor. Flanked by CSB’s Athletic Director Kelly Anderson Diercks, as well as transitional president Laurie Hamen, the previously untitled athletic complex was officially named the Sister Lois Wedl Athletic Center. On Saturday, Sept 25,...
SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee bats too much for Lee in third game of fall softball

The Tennessee softball team took down Lee University 23-6 (8 Inn.) Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Vols came out swinging in the first inning, scoring 4 runs including a two-run home run from graduate student Ivy Davis. Davis would go on to record another home run in the third inning.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

State softball: Quick highlights from all 18 games Thursday

Lincoln East 9, Millard North 7: Sydney Walz, Berkley Hatten, Madison Adams each homered for the Spartans, who jumped to a 7-1 lead. Katherine Johnson homered twice for Millard North. Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 2: Jordan Bussey allowed only three hits and struck out 14 to lead the Spartans, who...
LINCOLN, NE
Starkville Daily News

Starkville Academy's Montgomery selected for softball All-Star game

The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools selected Montgomery to its All-Star game and she’s taking part today in Ridgeland. Montgomery has been a staple for the Lady Volunteers since she was in junior high and three different coaches and even a program shutdown for a season couldn’t stop her consistency.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy