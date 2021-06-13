Cancel
Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Shows Off Buff Torso As Strips Down In Slow Mo — Watch

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
‘Teen Mom’ alum Chelsea Houska has shared a video of her husband Cole ripping his shirt off while building their new farmhouse.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are building their dream home, and the father-of-three has ripped his shirt off in a new video. The couple, who have documented the building process on their IG page downhomedeboers, posted a clip on June 13 which showed Cole sitting on the grass while painting a pattern using a stencil. He then took his sunglasses off and pulled his grey tee above his head, revealing his taut torso and arm tattoos. “The quality content we all need,” the video was captioned.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section. “He’s OUR husband now,” one fan commented, while others joked that they wanted to see the final result of the project he was working on. “Imma need to see the finished stencil pattern on that concrete slab too though,” one follower wrote, as a third chimed in, “Is it bad that I was fully hoping he wasn’t gonna peel his shirt off but the stencil?!? (No offense cole) but Dying to see how it came out hahaha.”

Chelsea, who welcomed a baby girl in early 2021, also recently made the decision to leave the show which made her famous. The 29-year-old revealed that she didn’t want to share her 11-year-old daughter Aubree Lind‘s private preteen moments with the world, which led to the big decision. “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Chelsea told E! News.

“There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.” Aubree is Chelsea’s first child, whose birth was documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, alongside Chelsea’s then-high school boyfriend Adam Lind.

