Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
cherokeephoenix.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick and Cherokee Nation citizen Zaven Collins to his rookie contract. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker, who was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year.

www.cherokeephoenix.org
