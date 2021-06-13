Cancel
Big Ten Daily: Georgia 2022 Football Recruit Quavian Carter Commits to Michigan State

Quavian Carter, a 2022 three-star safety from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, verbally committed to Michigan State on Saturday. He announced the decision after visiting with the program on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect holds more than a dozen offers, including those from Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Tennessee and Louisville.

He is the sixth player from the class to commit to the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker. Carter is the ranked second-highest prospect in Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class so far.

Carter is listed as the 32nd-rated safety in the nation and the 39th overall recruit in Georgia, according to 247Sports. The Spartan's top recruit is another Georgia safety, Malik Spencer from Buford High School.

Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class ranks seventh in the Big Ten and 32nd in the nation.

Michigan Bans Color Red in all Football Facilities

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes make up one of college football's biggest rivalries. The two programs met on the gridiron for the first time in 1897. This season, Michigan is taking an extra step in showing how seriously it takes the matchup.

The program is banning the color red from its football facilities in Ann Arbor. Even red sports drinks are no longer allowed, according to EJ Holland of The Wolverine.

The new policy mimics that of Ohio State's facilities in Columbus. The Buckeyes do not allow the color blue in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Next season, Jim Harbaugh enters his seventh year as the Wolverines' football coach. Michigan has lost its last eight meetings with Ohio State, and only owns two victories since 2000.

The two Big Ten powerhouses will meet once again this upcoming season on Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan Basketball Resonating with Five-Star Recruit

Last weekend, five-star point guard Jaden Bradley from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, officially visited the Michigan basketball program. According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, the Wolverines' notion of being a "family" within the program is resonating with Bradley.

“As a family, we stress family atmosphere,” Bradley’s father, Nathan told The Michigan Insider. “I think there are a lot of programs out there that say 'family', but I think they leave out the word 'dysfunctional' on the front of it. And we were able to kind of experience a lot of (family without the dysfunction) with Michigan (last) weekend."

Michigan boasts the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the upcoming season, and by impressing future recruits like Bradley, it's no surprise as to why they're at the top. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound prospect is the No. 2 point guard in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 9 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Bradley's host for the visit was Michigan guard Zeb Jackson. Jackson committed to the Wolverines after attending a private prep school, Monteverde Academy in Florida, which is similar to IMG Academy.

The two had a chance to discuss what it was like for Jackson to come from a private academy in Florida to Michigan's program.

Coincidentally, Bradley's IMG teammate, Jett Howard, is the son of Wolverines' basketball coach Juwan Howard. The opportunity to play with friends at the college level is something Bradley will consider when making his decision on what program to commit to.

“One of the things we try to do is to provide Jaden with as much information as we can, let him decide what he's looking for, and then decide what school he's going to ultimately choose,” Mr. Bradley said. “I think Coach Howard asked him (for his decision criteria) the other day. He said, "I want a coach that's gonna hold me accountable, I want good teammates in that program, I want a program where the kids aren't bigger than the program, and I want a coach who wants to win."

  • BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 12: Former Ohio State quarterbacks Troy Smith and Braxton Miller look to build an IMG Academy style prep school in Ohio, John Harrar explains his commitment to Penn State and Illinois coach Bret Bielema says all he can do for ticket sales is win. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 11: Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reportedly isn't interested in an NBA coaching position, former Michigan State player Keith Appling was held without bond on Thursday and former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter scheduled a predraft workout. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 10: Matt Schembechler and former Michigan players will spoke to the media at 1 p.m., former Penn State fullback Brian Milne battles life-threatening disease and Wisconsin Athletics introduces NIL readiness program. CLICK HERE
