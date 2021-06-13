Groups rally outside Near East Side barber shop to call for ceasefire on Juneteenth

Al Edmonson's T-Shirt bore a succinct message that he hopes to spread across Columbus less than a week away from a day meant to celebrate the end of slavery. Standing before a crowd of about 30 people gathered outside A Cut Above the Rest — the Near East Side barber shop he owns — Edmonson implored the community to put a pause on the rampant gun violence that has plagued the city this year as Columbus' homicide rate continues more than two months ahead of last year's record-setting pace.