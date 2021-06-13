Rushford police officer fires gun during report of a restraining order violation

Tony Webster via Flickr

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Rushford police officer fired his gun during a confrontation this weekend.

According to a release from the Rushford Police Department, officers responded to a report of a restraining order violation Saturday evening. During the incident, an officer reportedly fired his duty weapon.

The suspect is now in custody, and no one was struck by the gunfire.

Per ABC 6, the incident occurred on Highway 30 near the Rushford Municipal Airport. Officers had reportedly camped out at the site for hours before the incident.

One resident who lives in the area told ABC 6 that he was working in his yard when police approached the suspect on the highway. According to the resident, the suspect started a car on fire a few minutes later.

The resident then reported hearing two gunshots.

The BCA responded to the scene and is now assisting with the investigation. The incident does not present an active threat to the public, according to the Rushford Police Department.