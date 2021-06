The Golden State Warriors may not be able to keep shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., but they may be able to get something out of him if they can find a way to get the 25-year-old to agree to a sign-and-trade. Oubre Jr. is a big-time player. He deserves to be the focal point of a franchise, and dealing him could bring in a few role players that would help give Golden State the depth and playmaking they need to take their franchise to the next level.