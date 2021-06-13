Discover How Minerals Are Transformed Into Jewels At This Exhibition In Paris

Picture unimaginable treasures like the restored Tourmaline Tree by Jean Vendome that’s at once jewelry, design and sculpture, the 1942 Bird of Paradise clip in yellow gold, platinum, rubies, sapphires and diamonds, or the collaret in platinum set with 673 round and baguette-cut diamonds ordered by Queen Nazli of Egypt in 1939 for her daughter’s wedding to the future Shah of Iran, which has never been seen before in France. These finished pieces rub shoulders with the two largest sapphires ever found in Europe, Occitane de Sabine native gold and amethysts, turquoises and pearls from the French Crown Jewels. They each come with their own story to tell, from how they were designed and made to the wrists and necks they went on to adorn. Take for instance a black enamel beauty compact blending an Art Deco esthetic with Chinese inspiration, embellished with sculpted and engraved jade ornamentation against a red enamel background, which was in line with the Western taste for Chinese motifs in the early 20th century. Then there are priceless objects of French cultural history, such as the Great Table of the Orsini, a 17th-century masterpiece of stone marquetry presented to Cardinal Mazarin by the Orsini princes as a diplomatic gift. A shining example of the use of gems in the decorative arts, it features a Carrara marble top inlaid with lapis lazuli, jasper, mother-of-pearl and a plethora of stones showcasing themes of war and peace and naturalistic motifs like birds, roses and butterflies.