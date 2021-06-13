Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Discover How Minerals Are Transformed Into Jewels At This Exhibition In Paris

By Y-Jean Mun-Delsalle
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Picture unimaginable treasures like the restored Tourmaline Tree by Jean Vendome that’s at once jewelry, design and sculpture, the 1942 Bird of Paradise clip in yellow gold, platinum, rubies, sapphires and diamonds, or the collaret in platinum set with 673 round and baguette-cut diamonds ordered by Queen Nazli of Egypt in 1939 for her daughter’s wedding to the future Shah of Iran, which has never been seen before in France. These finished pieces rub shoulders with the two largest sapphires ever found in Europe, Occitane de Sabine native gold and amethysts, turquoises and pearls from the French Crown Jewels. They each come with their own story to tell, from how they were designed and made to the wrists and necks they went on to adorn. Take for instance a black enamel beauty compact blending an Art Deco esthetic with Chinese inspiration, embellished with sculpted and engraved jade ornamentation against a red enamel background, which was in line with the Western taste for Chinese motifs in the early 20th century. Then there are priceless objects of French cultural history, such as the Great Table of the Orsini, a 17th-century masterpiece of stone marquetry presented to Cardinal Mazarin by the Orsini princes as a diplomatic gift. A shining example of the use of gems in the decorative arts, it features a Carrara marble top inlaid with lapis lazuli, jasper, mother-of-pearl and a plethora of stones showcasing themes of war and peace and naturalistic motifs like birds, roses and butterflies.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

218K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Jewels#Paris#Diamonds#Jeweler#French#Art Deco#Chinese#Western#Mnhn#Heritage And Exhibition#Van Cleef Arpels#Objets D Art#Center Of Knowledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Country
Egypt
Related
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Important Jewels

A PAIR OF TURQUOISE AND DIAMOND CUFFLINKS, CARTIER PARIS in platinum, of target design, each link set with a circular cabochon turquoise within a ... AN ART DECO TURQUOISE AND DIAMOND RING in platinum, set with an oval cabochon turquoise within a border of old cut diamonds, with further old cut ...
Designtrendland.com

Digital Art Exhibition in Paris: Braw Haus x Ep7

Starting on June 14th until July 4th the Paris/NY creative agency Braw Haus will be taking over the facade of cultural café / restaurant EP7 to showcase digital artists from all around the world. Designed by the Braw Haus team, three weeks of programming will be offered around the innovation...
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Slavery: the groundbreaking Dutch exhibition confronting colonial history

This week, we look at a much anticipated exhibition, Slavery at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The Rijksmuseum is the Netherlands’ national art and history museum and the curators of the exhibition state in the catalogue that the country’s colonial past has been "insufficiently examined in the national history of the Netherlands, including at the Rijksmuseum”.
Visual Artdnyuz.com

How a Family Transformed the Look of European Theater

Many of us have not seen the inside of a theater in well over a year. But as performance spaces around the country are on the verge of reopening, the Morgan Library & Museum is offering a quietly astonishing reminder of what we’ve been missing. Open through Sept. 12 at...
Visual Artfadmagazine.com

New gallery opens in Paris with Cameroonian artist Jean David Nkot’s first extensive solo exhibition in France.

Inaugurating its very first gallery space, Paris-based AFIKARIS Gallery presents rising Cameroonian artist Jean David Nkot’s first extensive solo exhibition in France. Human@Condition portrays the individuals behind Africa’s pervasive mining industry, pursuing the artist’s ongoing exploration of the human condition and notions of resilience. Marking its move from an online...
DesignArtsJournal

Art For The Nose: In Paris, An Exhibition Of ‘Olfactory Sculptures’

“We have art for the eyes and music for the ears, but what about about creative stimuli for our sense of smell? A new show at Phillips auction house in Paris is addressing this question through a new show of olfactory sculptures by six artists, including Joana Vasconcelos and Adel Abdessemed, which incorporate uniquely created fragrances by perfumers.” – Artnet.
Entertainmentgmanetwork.com

Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9M euros in Paris auction

PARIS, France - A European collector has bought a 17th century copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting for 2.9 million euros ($3.4 million), a record for a Mona Lisa reproduction, in an auction at Christie's in Paris on Friday. Known as the "Hekking Mona Lisa," after its owner...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Jaeger-LeCoultre Brings Back Art Deco with 1931 Café

Jaeger-LeCoultre has opened an Art Deco-style pop-up café in Shanghai to mark the 90th anniversary of the brand’s iconic Reverso watch. Reflecting the elegant style of the watch, 1931 Café will remain open at K11, Shanghai’s art mall, until August before relocating to Paris. Rather than have to explain the...
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Kengo Kuma sunglasses: wearable architecture?

The architectural and optical worlds may not be the most obvious of natural bedfellows, but over time their creative identities have become intertwined. Perhaps the most famous glasses style synonymous with the architectural profession was that sported by Le Corbusier: circular, thickly rimmed and crafted in opaque black acetate. IM Pei also favoured the full moon silhouette, and British architect Peter Cook sports a neon blue circular style of spectacles today. Scroll through websites of leading opticals brands, and you’ll likely find a style titled ‘The Architect’.
Relationship Advicefashionweekdaily.com

Benny Nisanov: How to Describe your Custom Piece to a Jeweler

Buying custom-made jewelry is a big deal. It does not matter whether you are getting your first piece or adding to your outstanding collection. It is a significant investment and most people exercise extra caution before pumping money into it. However, buying custom jewelry is one of the best investments you can make, provided that you conduct due diligence before making the purchase.
Visual ArtObserver

Hauser and Wirth Debut a New Gallery in Monaco This Week

On Saturday, June 19th, Hauser and Wirth will open a new private gallery space in Cote d’Azur, Monaco, one of the wealthiest enclaves in the world; this move is in keeping with a wider-spread trend among galleries of launching intimate satellite spaces that cater specifically to rarified havens for the one percent, rather than focusing all their energies and attentions on major metropolitan areas. The Hauser and Wirth location will kick things off authoritatively with a Louise Bourgeois solo show entitled “Maladie de l’Amour;” one of the artist’s signature arachnids will be poised in a garden adjacent to the gallery, like a planted flag authenticating the gallery’s significance.
Scienceamicohoops.net

Discover science in the kitchen with this virtual exhibition | News

The purpose of this virtual exhibition “Science in the Kitchen” from Concytec is to show you the science that happens every day in your kitchen. Approach it in an easy and entertaining way, so that you will be amazed and have fun while learning. Because in a sense, kitchen operations...
Home & Gardengoodhousekeeping.com

How to transform old tiles with stickers, paint or stencils

Retiling is a big task, and if yours are in good condition it's hard to justify tearing them down just because they're not to your taste. Whether you're tired of your choice, want to update to go with new decor, or dislike existing tiles, there are several options to hide them... in as little as an hour.
Interior DesignTelegraph

Why we're all obsessed with fashion designers' homes

There’s something about a home that formerly belonged to a fashion designer that instantly captures the imagination. Maybe it’s simply the kudos of the name; or the idea of living in a property within whose walls great work - not to mention fabulous soirees - might have taken place. Perhaps it’s the conviction that a creative genius whose work one admires would naturally decorate their own home with corresponding aesthetic flair.
Designinthesnow.com

Exhibition Opens About Les Arcs Visionary Designer

Les Arcs is one of the most iconic ski resorts in Europe – its functional, large blocks of apartments makes for a Marmite reaction from most skiers. You either love it or hate it. A new exhibition at London’s Design Museum gives a fascinating insight into how the original resorts,...
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Two Day Antiques, Collectables & Furniture

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 65. After Rouff, a plaster figure of a panther on a rocky out crop...
EconomyFinancial Times

Meet the people who collect modernist houses

Most, if not all, collectors of houses seem to be men. Perhaps collecting is a male compulsion. The first were kings with palaces spread about their realms, partly in order to survey their kingdoms, partly in order to escape their filthy, rebellious cities. Then there were robber barons: the Citizen Kanes with their mad mansions and huge town houses. But more recently there has been a subtle move to modernism.