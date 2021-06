Paulo Fonseca is the quintessential embodiment of a journeyman, begging the question how he is expected to be responsible for a long-term rebuild at Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese managed 10 senior clubs since taking his first role at S.U. 1º Dezembro in 2007. That equates to a new club every 1.43 years. How is someone that has only ever eclipsed the two-year mark at any club expected to lead a crucially important long-term rebuild?