Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eidos-Montreal's new Guardians of the Galaxy game is singleplayer-only

By Derek Strickland
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eidos-Montreal's new Guardians of the Galaxy is singleplayer-only with reactive world, coming this October to consoles/PC. Eidos-Montreal's new Guardians of the Galaxy game is a singleplayer-only action-adventure game, complete with frenetic combat and dynamic, reactive worlds. Today Square Enix announced the new Guardians of the Galaxy game, a new project...

www.tweaktown.com
TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

289K+
Followers
7K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Galaxy Game#New Guardians#Today Square Enix#Deus#Avengers#Groot#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Square Enix’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Is Reportedly Not A Live-Service

After the troubled release of Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix, it appears that the publisher’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will not be a live service. Revealed by Jason Schreier on the Triple Click Podcast, Square Enix’s game, which will be revealed at Square Enix Presents on June 13, he said that the game will not be a live-service, marking a surprising turn for the publisher after the release of Marvel’s Avengers.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Fans are Relieved Video Game is NOT Using Chris Pratt's Likeness

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The rumors are indeed true. Despite Marvel's Avengers failing to hit the mark with Marvel fans and gamers alike, Square Enix just announced the upcoming release of another Marvel video game that will feature the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy. The said game will most likely be set within the same universe ala MCU although other details about it have yet to be announced.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It might come as a surprise to everyone because no one saw it coming, but it is, indeed, happening! Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game of Square Enix is going to be available to Nintendo Switch as officially announced during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct presentation.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

A 'Guardians of the Galaxy' game is coming in October and it looks freakin' rad

Ready for a Marvel surprise? Square Enix has a Guardians of the Galaxy game coming, and it's totally separate from the publisher's 2020 Avengers game. In fact, this game couldn't be further from the online super team-up gameGuardians of the Galaxy is a solitary, story-driven adventure that puts players in the role of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, at a time when he and his misfit family of teammates are still getting to know each other after only a year of working together.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Build Starlord's Ship With New LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Set

LEGO continues to celebrate Marvel Studios Infinity Saga with another truly out-of-this-world-building set. We are taking off from Earth and exploring the far reaches of the galaxy with everyone's favorite intergalactic team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Milano is back, and builders are able to build this popular Marvel ship from the ground up with this 1901 piece set. When fully built, the Milano will come in at 9 inches high, 14 inches long, and 23 inches wide, and to top it all off, the Guardians of the Galaxy mini-figures are also included and can be stored inside the ship. Marvel fans will get Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor, and a Chitauri warrior. With Gamora missing, this shows off the adventures of the Guardians after Avengers: Endgame when Thor joins the ranks. The Guardians Ship from LEGO is priced at $149.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021, here. This is the perfect marvel collectible to fill that Guardians of the Galaxy urge until Vol 3 drops in the coming years.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Preview: It’s The Final Countdown!

The rumours were true: Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest from Eidos Montreal, and it’s coming in late October of this year. Ahead of its official E3 2021 reveal, Stevivor was able to sit down with Mary DeMarle (Executive Narrative Director) and Olivier Proulx (Game Director) in order to get an in-depth look at the title.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 3.6GHz / AMD FX-6120. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. System Memory: 16 GB RAM. Storage: 110...
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Guardians of the Galaxy is aiming to be Marvel’s coolest video game starring a bunch of A-holes

One of the biggest surprises of E3’s second day was easily the reveal of a Guardians of the Galaxy game at the Square Enix Presents showcase, which looked nothing like the publisher’s infamously-empty Marvel’s Avengers. Whereas that game starring Marvel’s A-team felt like it was checking boxes on a live to-do list, Guardians of the Galaxy is hitting PC and consoles later this year as a dedicated single-player game.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Brutal first images of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY video game

Play as Star-Lord and enjoy an original Guardians of the Galaxy story on October 26, 2021. During the digital presentation of SQUARE ENIX® PRESENTS, Eidos-Montréal and SQUARE ENIX announced yesterday Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a daring third-person narrative action adventure that combines an original story with exciting single-player mechanics. Developed by Eidos-Montréal in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It will arrive simultaneously on the PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles, PC and streaming with GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Guardians of the Galaxy game launches on Xbox, PlayStation and PC October 26th

Marvel and Square Enix have announced that its new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series game will be launching on the box One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC on October 26th. To wet your appetite ahead of its launch develop and team have released a new reveal trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, graphics and game mechanics. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, the core Guardians team will consist of your favourite characters including Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Racoon, Gamora, and Groot and will feature an original story unrelated to the movies.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy World Premiere Trailer

Be a hero with Star Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Eidos Montréal newest game. This Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy release date trailer premiered at Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase as part of E3 2021. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be released Oct. 26 2021.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Guardians of The Galaxy Announced

Many people have forgotten, in fact, I almost did till somebody reminded me, that when Square Enix announced Marvel’s Avengers it was actually part of a multi-game partnership the company had entered into with Marvel. A partnership that no doubt came about due to all those crazy designs Tetsuya Nomura did. Well, after that announcement there was a gap of time where anybody would have forgotten this fact. However, finally, the second game out of this partnership Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy has landed.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Guardians of the Galaxy game is based on the Marvel series’ best comic run

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a brand-new take on the ragtag band of heroes, though it stays true to its roots by channeling the comic book series’ best run. Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning are responsible for creating the 2008 series responsible for popularizing the now-iconic team composition. The new Guardians of the Galaxy title features Abnett’s blessing and involvement, ensuring that long-term fans should get a lot out of the original video game narrative.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have multiplayer?

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy game captures all of the usual points of the dysfunctional team from Marvel’s comics. They are tough, prideful, and can do questionable things, but they are a family and watch out for each other at the end of the day. With that being said, five characters are taking up a hefty portion of screen time. Does Guardians of the Galaxy have multiplayer?