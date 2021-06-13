Using her art to bring more awareness to mental health issues
The call for submissions for the Museum of Photographic Arts’ annual juried youth exhibition went out, and after some encouragement from a teacher, Maya Alfaro gave it a shot. The worst they could do was to reject her submission, right? The talented, young photographer was shocked when she’d learned that the museum had selected her work for display in this year’s “Darkest Nights, Brightest Stars: 15th Annual Juried Youth Exhibition.”www.pacificsandiego.com